Wondering when Strictly Come Dancing is on this weekend? You've come to the right place.

Strictly Come Dancing is on at different times this week due to the England game. But don't worry, as you'll still get both the live show and the results, so you don't have to miss out on your weekly dose of dancing and sparkle.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing 2022 is the anticipated semi-final, where our remaining couples will bust their finest moves in the hope of staying in the competition, and getting one step closer to the coveted glitterball trophy.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola, Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał, Helen Skelton and Gorka Márquez, Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu, and Will Mellor and Nancy Xu are all through to the semi-final, but only one couple will be victorious and crowned the next Strictly Come Dancing winners.

But when is Strictly Come Dancing on TV ? Here's what you need to know about the upcoming scheduling changes.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on this weekend?

This week's live show, the semi-final, will air on Sunday, December 11 at 7:15 pm, instead of airing on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the results show will be broadcast on Monday, December 12 at 8:15 pm, where we will find out who'll be dancing in this year's final.

Both the live show and results show will air on BBC One and episodes will be available on demand via BBC iPlayer.

It's also double dance week for our remaining celebrities, and you can see what everyone's dancing in the clip below from the official Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account.

Why has Strictly Come Dancing been moved?

Strictly has moved to Sunday this week due to the World Cup 2022 where England will be taking on France in the fourth quarter-final on Saturday evening. Coverage begins at 6 pm, with a 7 pm kick-off.

You can watch the upcoming England game on ITV1 or ITVX, the broadcaster's new on-demand service. If you're new to it, check out our how-to-stream live TV on ITVX guide to get you game ready.

Meanwhile, BBC One is airing a new episode of Pointless Celebrities followed by a special improvised version of Casualty , if you'd rather watch something other than football!