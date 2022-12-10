Read full article on original website
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
River LINE Light Rail Brings “Polar Express” to LifeMorristown MinuteCamden, NJ
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
Malvern 7-Year-Old Already Finding Her Place on Big Screen
Despite being just seven years old, Malvern’s Rose Decker is already leaving her mark on the big screen with her roles in Nanny and Mare of Easttown, writes Kim Douglas for Main Line Today. Decker got her start as a baby, when her photo was selected as the winner...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Lucky' the Dog, Abandoned on Train Tracks, Enjoying Foster Life
He was found injured and abandoned on train tracks in Montgomery County last month, but now "Lucky" the dog is on the road to recovery and enjoying life with his foster family. Lucky was finally released from the hospital Monday, following spinal surgery for a broken back. The Philly Rescue...
glensidelocal.com
Abington’s Battle of Edge Hill named new marker by PA historical commission
The Battle of Edge Hill in Abington Township, one of the last events of the American Revolution, has been named a new historical marker by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission. A historical marker recognizes a significant person, place or event that shaped Pennsylvania’s development. The Battle of Edge Hill...
Former Eagle Spending Post-Super Bowl Days Enjoying His Modern Smart Home in West Chester
Brent Celek, left, stands outside his home in West Chester.Photo byDealerscope. Former Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek is spending his post-Super Bowl days enjoying life with his wife and four kids at their modern smart home in West Chester, writes Tom Samiljan for Dealerscope.
Bucks Community Supports Daughter After Sellersville Mom's Mysterious Disappearance
With her mother officially missing and her father in police custody, the Bucks County community is rallying around Emma Capaldi. As Daily Voice previously reported, Emma reported her mother, 55-year-old Elizabeth Capaldi, as missing on Oct. 12. She had last seen her mother two days earlier at the family home in Sellersville, police have said.
Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood
Gingi and Jason Wingard at their new home.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Lancaster County’s Seasonal Offerings Extend beyond Dec. 25, Enabling a Great Cure for Post-Holiday Slump
The Ephrata Cloister (top) and Historic Rock Ford, both offering post-Dec. 25 tours. The annual run-up to Christmas is so active (often too active) that when it’s over, a post-holiday slump can set in. With no more gifts to open, a Christmas roast devolving into leftovers, and a tree that’s shedding needles by the hour, it’s easy to think: Is that all there is?
Police in Chester County working to locate bathrooms where people were recorded
The investigation began after a father noticed someone trying to take pictures of his son inside a bathroom by a mall food court.
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently
After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property
The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
Chester County Boasts Six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area
Chester County boasts six of the 25 Best Places to Buy a House in the Philadelphia Area, according to rankings from Niche.com. To measure the quality and stability of an area’s real estate market, Niche.comtook into account key factors of a location’s housing market, such as home values, taxes, crime rates, and quality of local schools.
This Long-Standing Langhorne Restaurant Just Closed Without Warning. Read to Learn When, Where, and Why
A longtime favorite restaurant of Bucks County residents has suddenly closed, and now the community is wondering what happened. Chris Rollins wrote about the closure for 94.5 PST. Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, which was located at 675 Middletown Boulevard in Langhorne, permanently closed their doors in the last few days, with...
The 5 Best Family-Friendly Neighborhoods In Philadelphia
Philadelphia might bring the Eagles football team to mind, but it is among the best places for families. Here are 5 areas in Philly to consider living in.
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
phillyvoice.com
Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs
A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite
Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region. Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria. Souderton. This family-owned Italian restaurant offers brick-oven pizzas, authentic cuisine and plenty of wine. Diners watching their...
Around 16 Percent of Bridges in Chester County Are in ‘Poor Condition.’ See Their Locations.
This bridge at North Reeds Rd. in East Brandywine Township is one of many in poor condition. Many bridges in Chester County have deteriorated so badly that they are marked as being in poor condition and are in dire need of repairs, writes Joe Brandt for CBS Philadelphia. According to...
Woman arrested after reportedly barricading herself with knife inside West Chester home
WEST CHESTER — A woman is in custody early Monday morning after she barricaded herself inside a West Chester home, police tell our news partner in Cincinnati WCPO. That woman entered a home with a knife on Erie Circle in the Princeton Crossing Community and officers found her asleep inside around 4:30 a.m., according to West Chester Police.
WFMZ-TV Online
'We hope you can come say goodbye': Family-run restaurant to permanently close in Easton
EASTON, Pa. - A family-owned restaurant serving up chile rellenos, seafood tostadas and other authentic Mexican dishes will end operations later this month. Hacienda Los Agaves, which opened in May 2021, is set to close on Dec. 19 at 665 Northampton St., according to a message posted on the business' Facebook page.
abc27.com
Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
