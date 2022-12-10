ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Chester, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VISTA.Today

Temple University President, Henderson Grad Will Be First in Decades to Move to School’s North Philly Neighborhood

Gingi and Jason Wingard at their new home.Photo byTyger Williams, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Temple University President Jason Wingard, a Henderson High School graduate who grew up in West Chester, plans to move from his current Chestnut Hill home to the school’s North Philadelphia neighborhood to be closer to the campus and its surrounding community, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Lancaster County’s Seasonal Offerings Extend beyond Dec. 25, Enabling a Great Cure for Post-Holiday Slump

The Ephrata Cloister (top) and Historic Rock Ford, both offering post-Dec. 25 tours. The annual run-up to Christmas is so active (often too active) that when it’s over, a post-holiday slump can set in. With no more gifts to open, a Christmas roast devolving into leftovers, and a tree that’s shedding needles by the hour, it’s easy to think: Is that all there is?
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
MONTCO.Today

For 40 Years, This Harleysville Family Has Had a Blazing Good Time Decorating Its Property

The Drelick property, dressed for the season, at 1800 Dutchmans Circle, Harleysville.Photo byabc at YouTube. For the 40th Dec. in a row, the Drelick property in Harleysville is outfitted for the holidays. The family’s lawn set-up is unique for its interactive elements that beckon visitors from their cars. Mac Bullock plugged into the details for the Montgomery Daily Voice.
HARLEYSVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
phillyvoice.com

Philly's FarmerJawn to lease 123 acres on West Chester school grounds for organic farm, educational programs

A Philadelphia farmer has partnered with a school in West Chester to use some of its farmland for organic farming and agricultural education. Christa Barfield, the owner and operator of FarmerJawn Agriculture, will lease 123 acres of Westtown School's land beginning in January. The acres will be used for organic farming, educational programs and to stock a farm market.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

Best Dining Destinations in Montco, According to PhillyBite

Montgomery County has a variety of delicious dining options for both tourists and residents. From Italian to seafood, PhillyBite Magazine cited the best destinations for foodies in the region. Caruso Brick Oven Trattoria. Souderton. This family-owned Italian restaurant offers brick-oven pizzas, authentic cuisine and plenty of wine. Diners watching their...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County shopping center sold to new owner

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A shopping center in Lancaster County will look very different soon. According to abc27’s media partner LNP, a developer bought the Shops at Rockvale in East Lampeter Township. LNP reported that the shopping center sold for $30 million and that the new...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy