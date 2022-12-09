Read full article on original website
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
Jesse James' Wife Bonnie Rotten Reveals 911 Call Being Released Caused West Coast Choppers Founder To Lose It
Bad boy biker Jesse James was somehow warned about RadarOnline.com’s attempt to obtain the 911 audio tapes of a marital dispute inside his Texas home — despite law enforcement claiming they never told him. The suspicious heads-up was laid bare in a sworn order of protection affidavit filed by Bonnie Rotten on December 7 against the West Coast Chopper founder, only days after slapping him with divorce papers. Rotten, whose real name is Alaina Antoinette Hicks, first filed for divorce following a November 28 confrontation where James allegedly called her a “f---- r-----,” put her in a headlock, and slammed...
