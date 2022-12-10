(Richmond, IN)--Some small business owners along Main Street in Uptown Richmond are sounding off about construction that has heavily affected their businesses for months. In an open letter to the city of Richmond, Sam Purcell alleges that the closure of a city block that began November 19 and ended last week for work on the Readmore building was done without required documentation, public notice, or Board of Public Works approval. Purcell claims that the city’s response has been to blame the state. Other small business owners responded by saying that they, too, are frustrated by the lack of communication. The Readmore building is part of a program in which Redevelopment Commission funds are used to purchase downtown buildings and provide necessary renovations.

RICHMOND, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO