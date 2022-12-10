Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Matheny: preliminary hearing delayed for woman who allegedly drowned grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Heidi Mathenby: Ohio woman "tired of taking care of grandmother" drowns her in bathtubLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
ohparent.com
End the Season in a Winter Wonderland!
Woodland Lights is a tradition in the Miami Valley and we are thrilled to host 30 years of tradition here in Washington Township! The 30th Anniversary of Woodland Lights brings SO many NEW reasons to celebrate! Special events, such as our popular character and pet nights, nights with live animals, scavenger hunts and more will provide reasons to come over and over!
WLWT 5
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables take over Butler County home
Hundreds of Christmas inflatables have taken over the front lawn of a Butler County home, a must-see this holiday season. Located in the 2800 block of Pleasant Ave. in Hamilton, the home is unique Christmas attraction worth the drive. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
dayton.com
Beavercreek Golden Corral to reopen after 2 years
The Golden Corral Buffet & Grill, located at 2490 Commons Boulevard in Beavercreek, is reopening after closing its doors over two years ago, according to signs posted at the restaurant. The signs state the restaurant will “open soon” and they are “now hiring cooks, servers, bakers and cashiers.”...
countynewsonline.org
Poultry Litter Management Meeting- CEUs Available!
OSU Extension Darke County and the Darke County Soil and Water District are hosting a Poultry Litter Management Meeting. As fertilizer prices continue to be high, many producers are looking to alternatives like poultry litter. These applications are increasing throughout the county. These two county services wanted to provide an education workshop to learn poultry litter application regulations, setbacks, pile management, record keeping, best management practices, and new research.
countynewsonline.org
123rd Audubon Christmas Bird Count
From December 14 through January 5 each year tens of thousands of volunteers throughout the Americas brave snow, wind, or rain, and take part in the effort to count birds. Audubon and other organizations use data collected in this long-running wildlife census to assess the health of bird populations, and to help guide conservation action.
countynewsonline.org
John William Franklin
John William Franklin, 53, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home. He was born on January 22, 1969, in Greenville to the late Robert Franklin and Shirley (Bromagen) Ferrante. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sister, Jessica Ferrante.
countynewsonline.org
Large Quality Public Auction – Greenville – 12/17
When: Saturday, Dec 17th, 2022 @ 9:00 AM – Doors open at 8:00AM. Preview on Friday, Dec 16th from 12:00PM to 5:00PM. Where: Kirby Lyons Auction Facility, Building #1, 5378 Sebring-Warner Rd., Greenville, OH. What: Loader Tractor, Hay Equipment, Farm Equipment, Wood Working Equipment, Shop Equipment & Tools, Antiques...
countynewsonline.org
Ronald Dean Richardson
Ronald Dean Richardson, 86, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the Oakley Place in Greenville. He was born on July 3, 1936, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Walter and Anna Richardson. In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by his...
Fox 19
Annual Balloon Glow lights up Middletown’s sky
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Balloon Glow returned to Middletown Sunday evening illuminating the sky with a magical array of colors and lights. Hot air balloonists set up at Smith Park for the annual fan-favorite event that families look forward to every year. The Balloon Glow was a part of the...
countynewsonline.org
Bowling: Greenville Boys finish 10th at Southwest Baker Classic
The Greenwave Boys bowled in Urbana at the Southwest Baker Classic tournament. The boys did well for their first appearance. A baker game is where 5 bowlers bowl 2 frames in one game. For example, bowler 1 bowls frames 1&6, bowler 2 bowls frames 2&7, etc. The boys increased their...
WDTN
Crumbl Cookies shares their Delicious Holiday Flavors
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Crumbl Cookies shared their delicious Christmas cookies with the Living Dayton team. Sharing their weekly cookies, Crumbl brought flavors like peppermint cupcake, waffle cookie, gingerbread and their mystery cookie: cookies and cream!. For more information, click here or watch the video above.
countynewsonline.org
Carolyn Ann Beam
Carolyn A. Beam, 84, passed away Monday December 12, 2022, at Reid Health in Richmond. She was born June 25, 1938, in Union City, Ohio daughter of the late Robert and Blanche Crabbs Byrum. Carolyn was a cashier for many years working at Wright’s IGA, Marsh’s and finally retiring from...
countynewsonline.org
Looking for a 4-legged companion? Darke Count Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption!
The Darke County Animal Shelter has new dogs for adoption. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is located at 5066 County Home Rd. Greenville, OH 45331 and you can reach them at 937-547-1645.
1017thepoint.com
UPTOWN BUSINESS OWNER SOUNDS OFF ABOUT CONSTRUCTION
(Richmond, IN)--Some small business owners along Main Street in Uptown Richmond are sounding off about construction that has heavily affected their businesses for months. In an open letter to the city of Richmond, Sam Purcell alleges that the closure of a city block that began November 19 and ended last week for work on the Readmore building was done without required documentation, public notice, or Board of Public Works approval. Purcell claims that the city’s response has been to blame the state. Other small business owners responded by saying that they, too, are frustrated by the lack of communication. The Readmore building is part of a program in which Redevelopment Commission funds are used to purchase downtown buildings and provide necessary renovations.
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
Parents say kids missing school due to canceled bus routes; district says drivers hard to find
WEST MILTON — An area mother said she is upset with trying to get her kids to school after multiple bussing issues. News Center 7 spoke with a Milton-Union parent who asked to only be identified as Lynn. Lynn said the district has a bus diver shortage and if...
Woman forced to find new home after Piqua motel condemned, questions claims of ‘unsafe’ conditions
PIQUA — A woman had to suddenly move after the City of Piqua condemned the Red Roof Inn she called home. The city said the motel was “unsafe” and “unsanitary” forcing its residents, like Angel Barker, to leave. Residents were given three days to find...
WLWT 5
Turning grief into purpose; Two Butler County families on a mission to create Angel Suites at area hospital
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — Three years ago Friday, Wayne and Kelsey Hambrick welcomed their baby boy, Crue, into the world. "He was crying, and I will never forget the doctor saying, 'Here you are big boy,'" Kelsey Hambrick said. Those were cries Crue's parents didn't know they'd ever hear....
countynewsonline.org
Virginia L. Jones
FEBRUARY 16, 1953 – DECEMBER 10, 2022. Virginia L. Jones, age 69 of Greenville, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home on December 10, 2022. Born in Dayton, Ohio on February 16, 1953 she was a daughter to the late Howard & Rose (Hilt) Campbell. In addition to her...
Comments / 0