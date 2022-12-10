Read full article on original website
There is no better feeling in life than experiencing greatness. Walking into the stadium as a coach, player or even as a fan knowing that there is no way your team is going to lose today. As only a select few men are great, there aren’t many people who get to experience these moments.
Port Gibson High School girl’s basketball team defeated South Delta 60-52
Port Gibson High School girl’s basketball team defeated South Delta 60-52 on Friday. G. Flowers led 20 points and S. Thomas put up 14 in the win. J. Smith and R. Washington both added 10 while T. Hicks scored four points. A. Curtis and T. Luster both hit one free throw.
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach taken to Jackson hospital
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was taken to a hospital Sunday after what the university called “a personal health issue” that happened at his home in Starkville. Leach, 61, was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, which is...
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach Transported to Jackson in Ambulance After Suffering Health Issue
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach was transported in an ambulance after suffering a personal health issue on Sunday in his home.
Jackson State Offensive Coordinator Reportedly Makes Decision
Deion Sanders is reportedly bringing another key member of his Jackson State staff with him to Colorado. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, JSU offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brett Bartolone will follow Sanders to Boulder and become the Buffaloes' wide receivers coach. Bartolone helped Jackson State have one of the top...
Another round of storms on horizon for Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — Strong storms will roll through central Mississippi Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the 16 WAPT Weather Team said. The main area of concern with the storm system is flash flooding and damaging wind gusts along the cold front. Areas of central Mississippi could see 2 to 4 inches of rain, with isolated locations seeing potentially higher totals.
Vacant home catches fire on North Jefferson in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A raging house fire off North Jefferson and High Street left part of Downtown Jackson blocked off to traffic. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Arman, crews responded to the call early Sunday morning, batting it for hours before they were able to get it under control. Several fire crews were […]
15 Free Things to Do in Jackson, MS
Jackson’s increasing popularity is partly because of its genuine Southern hospitality. Known as the “City with Soul,” Jackson is a vibrant blend of historical, cultural, and diversified attractions. When you visit this city, you’ll find a variety of museums you can explore, all with different themes and...
Silver Alert issued for Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a Jackson man in Hinds County. Carl Jolly, 45, is described as 5′10″ with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday, November 22, at around 6 a.m. in the 400...
Training center aims to bring qualified workforce to Mississippi
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – CAD, Autodesk, solid works, coding, and virtual reality. You may or may not be familiar with those words. They are, however, very important when it comes to preparing Mississippi’s workforce for the future. Through Hinds Community College (HCC) and the City of Vicksburg, an emerging technology training center is at the […]
Commission seeks to change Mississippi voting laws
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Voter accessibility and redistricting were two of the key topics at the Hinds County Voter Commission meeting. State and county officials addressed concerns with Mississippi’s redistricting lines at a meeting on Monday, December 12 . “It’s still compact. We’re willing to count on all community agencies to challenge some of the […]
Councilman hosts toy giveaway for children in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes made sure kids don’t go without a present on Christmas Day. The councilman hosted his annual Christmas toy giveaway at City Hall on Sunday. He said City Hall staff, community members and local businesses were able to gather more than 500 toys. Families and their children […]
Fire destroys home in downtown Jackson
The Jackson Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire near Belhaven and the Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, the fire was reported on North Jefferson and High streets. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the...
Two injured in shooting on Sykes Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting. The shooting happened on Sykes Road on Friday, December 9. Police have not released any additional information about the suspect. There’s no word on the condition of the victims at this time.
Woman found in Pearl apartment believed to be dead for two weeks
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are investigating after a woman’s body was found inside an apartment. Gregg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the woman was found on Saturday, December 10, 2022. According to Flynn, police received a call about the body and responded to the apartment complex. The Rankin County coroner said […]
‘Son don’t stop here.’ Mississippi sheriff fulfills promise made to his late mother to finish college degree
On Dec. 9, Adams County Sheriff Travis Lamont Patten will fulfill a promise he made to his mother before her death in 2016. Patten will walk across a stage at the Lee E. Williams Athletics and Assembly Center at Jackson State University and receive his Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, graduating magna cum laude — with high honors.
New developments coming to downtown Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For years, the doors and windows of several buildings in downtown Jackson have had signs that read, “permanently closed” or “for lease.”. Sunday, four developers say they’re hoping to see new signs that say “now open.”. “Some of these have not...
Irma T. Gordon wins Kentwood mayor race
KENTWOOD, La. — Kentwood residents have elected their new mayor. Don't see results? Tap here. Irma T. Gordon ousted Rochell Bates, the incumbent, to win the seat as mayor. Gordon secured 51 percent of the votes to win the position. Gordon, who is currently on the council, sought the...
