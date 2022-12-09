Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:

1 DAY AGO