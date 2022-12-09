Read full article on original website
Monday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Agriculture & Farm Products
In trading on Monday, education & training services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Universal Technical Institute, down about 16.6% and shares of Ata Creativity Global down about 7.5% on the day. Also lagging the market Monday...
Carnival (CCL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
Carnival (CCL) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended November 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) closed at $93.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.58% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.01%. Heading into today, shares of the agribusiness...
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners (BEP) closed at $27.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.04% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of...
Richardson Electronics (RELL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Richardson Electronics (RELL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.50, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.43% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the electronic...
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) closed at $56.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.87% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the company had lost...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in AppLovin (APP) Stock?
Investors in AppLovin Corporation APP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Dec 16, 2022, $7.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how...
Notable ETF Inflow Detected - SCHG
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SCHG ETF (Symbol: SCHG) where we have detected an approximate $119.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 0.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 240,150,000 to 242,200,000). The chart below shows the one year price performance of SCHG, versus its 200 day moving average:
Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the most recent trading day at $33.78, moving -0.44% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the...
Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares Ex-Dividend Reminder
On 12/14/22, Vornado Realty Trust's 5.40% Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (Symbol: VNO.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3375, payable on 1/3/23. As a percentage of VNO.PRL's recent share price of $16.43, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of VNO.PRL to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when VNO.PRL shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.28%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of VNO.PRL shares, versus VNO:
IJK, AXON, SCI, FIVE: Large Inflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (Symbol: IJK) where we have detected an approximate $132.9 million dollar inflow -- that's a 1.9% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 100,350,000 to 102,250,000). Among the largest underlying components of IJK, in trading today Axon Enterprise Inc (Symbol: AXON) is up about 1.4%, Service Corp. International (Symbol: SCI) is off about 0.3%, and Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) is higher by about 0.5%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the IJK Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of IJK, versus its 200 day moving average:
Cummins (CMI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Cummins (CMI) closed the most recent trading day at $242.12, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the engine maker had lost...
Wells Fargo (WFC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Wells Fargo (WFC) closed at $42.86 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the biggest...
Monday 12/12 Insider Buying Report: PLAY, ECVT
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
United States Steel (X) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
United States Steel (X) closed at $25.81 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.58%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.03%. Coming into today, shares of the steel maker had...
KBE, APO, JXN, PB: Large Outflows Detected at ETF
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (Symbol: KBE) where we have detected an approximate $94.5 million dollar outflow -- that's a 4.7% decrease week over week (from 43,700,000 to 41,650,000). Among the largest underlying components of KBE, in trading today Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) is up about 0.2%, Jackson Financial Inc (Symbol: JXN) is up about 1.3%, and Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB) is lower by about 0.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the KBE Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of KBE, versus its 200 day moving average:
3 Dividend Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today
Dividend stocks are stocks that pay out a portion of the company’s profits to shareholders on a regular basis. These payouts, known as dividends, can be issued as cash payments or additional shares of stock. Dividend stocks are a type of investment that can provide income to investors, in addition to the potential for capital appreciation.
Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) closed at $21.26, marking a -0.79% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Amalgamated Financial (AMAL) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -1.45% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%. Heading into today, shares of the bank had...
Interesting ARRY Put And Call Options For December 16th
Investors in Array Technologies Inc (Symbol: ARRY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the December 16th expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the ARRY options chain for the new December 16th contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
