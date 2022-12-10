From the perspective of the Arlington School Board, the 2023 General Assembly session might be rough. But come what may, it also should be mercifully brief. “It’s going to be a more difficult year than usual,” predicted Lilla Wise, the county school system’s legislative liaison on state issues, who will be representing the system’s interests in Richmond during the session that opens in about four weeks.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO