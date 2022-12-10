Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Washington Post Announces Additional Layoffs Amid Employee BacklashNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to NonprofitUplift LoudounLeesburg, VA
MoCo BOE Unanimously Approves More Professional Days and Fewer Disruption: MCPS 2023-2024 School CalendarHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
sungazette.news
State champion Flint Hill volleyball players chosen all-state
The state champion and undefeated Flint Hill Huskies girls volleyball team dominated the Division I all-state selections with five players chosen to the first team and two to the second. Leading the first-team high-school selections from the 36-0 squad was junior outside hitter and all-state Player of the Year Mickhaila...
sungazette.news
Senior softball teams win fall titles
Play finished recently with post-season tournament action in the Northern Virginia Senior Softball league with various championship teams crowned. * In the American Conference, the Alexandria Red won the regular season and tournament titles. Team members were Don Rodgers, Jay Kalner, John Trimble, Jersey Kirincich, Dave Angwin, Colleen Cornwell, Dan Keating, Steve Miller, Patrick Manley, Rick Berens, Ron Workman, Bob Oberleitner, J.T. Thomas, Tom Robinson, Steve Mencarini, Red Redmond, Dale Wallace, Dick Talbert and Richie Ronollo.
sungazette.news
Madison football team finishes second in state
Aside from two more losses, in the end, the 2022 football season was a duplicate, as far as significant accomplishments, of the 2021 campaign for the Madison Warhawks, each concluded with a loss in the Virginia High School League Class 6 state-tournament-championship game. Madison (11-4) lost in that Dec. 10...
sungazette.news
Madison wins fourth straight in boys basketball
Patience on offense, strong defense and embracing the physical nature of play were keys to victory for the Madison Warhawks in their most recent contest. Madison (4-1) rallied to defeat the host West Springfield Spartans, 68-48, the night of Dec. 9 in a non-district boys high-school basketball game. The win was the fourth in a row for Madison, which trailed multiple times in a seesaw first half.
sungazette.news
Hoop roundup: O’Connell girls top Madison
With four players scoring in double figures and getting off to a fast scoring start, the visiting Bishop O’Connell Knights defeated the Madison Warhawks, 52-46, in recent girls high-school basketball action. The win was significant for O’Connell under new head coach Brittany Davis because Madison is the defending Class...
sungazette.news
FCPS preps its winter-weather plan
Fairfax County Public Schools will use five built-in snows days before moving to online instruction should inclement weather strike the region significantly during the winter months. As was the case a year ago, five days have been built into the calendar as snow days. If they get used up, the...
sungazette.news
Retiring School Board member: ‘I hope I’ve done you proud’
Retiring Arlington elected officials normally take what in effect is a victory lap via multiple events marking their service. And soon-to-depart School Board member Barbara Kanninen is no exception. With her term expiring along with the year of 2022 on Dec. 31, Kanninen on Dec. 7 spoke before the Arlington...
sungazette.news
Authors chronicle arc of Jewish history in local area
Northern Virginia’s Jewish community began with a congregation of German immigrants in Alexandria in the 1850s, and in the 17 decades since has grown and played a vital role in the region’s transformation. “Virginia provided a haven for immigrants,” said Vienna resident Shawn Dilles. “They made a life...
sungazette.news
Regional homes market goes dormant as weather cools
Even a drop in mortgage-interest rates during the month was not enough to entice prospective home-buyers back in to the Washington region’s real-estate market, as sales for the month took a huge tumble even as home prices continued to hold steady. There were 3,671 closed sales across the region...
sungazette.news
Editorial: Arlington’s 2023 election season starts early
It’s not yet 2023, but next year’s election season effectively kicked off last week with candidate announcements (and a number of office-holder retirements) during the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. As Sun Gazette readers expect, we’ve got plenty of news coverage. But in this space,...
sungazette.news
Letter: Developers gearing up for Missing Middle windfall
Editor: It’s already started. Look around, and you’ll see that some existing single-family houses in Arlington recently purchased by home builders are curiously sitting idle. What’s up? Well, these builders are betting that the County Board will change the zoning rules so that they can replace these houses...
sungazette.news
FCPS settles with feds over learning loss during pandemic
While admitting no wrongdoing, the Fairfax County school system has agreed to resolve outstanding issue following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, related to providing special-education services during the COVID era. As part of the agreement, Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) will convene...
sungazette.news
T.R. Cook, who chronicled Vienna life for decades, dies at 93
For decades in the town of Vienna, T.R. Cook was the man who took people’s portraits and photographed business and community events, recording the town’s history. Cook, who died Dec. 11 at age 93, made the town a better place and was a strong advocate of young people, friends said.
sungazette.news
Big drop in Fairfax home sales is par for course in region
Winter is usually the dormant period for the local area’s home sales, and things are playing true to form across Fairfax County, with the average sales price for single-family homes below $1 million for the fourth month in a row. The 850 home sales consummated in November represented a...
sungazette.news
School Board expects rough going in legislative session
From the perspective of the Arlington School Board, the 2023 General Assembly session might be rough. But come what may, it also should be mercifully brief. “It’s going to be a more difficult year than usual,” predicted Lilla Wise, the county school system’s legislative liaison on state issues, who will be representing the system’s interests in Richmond during the session that opens in about four weeks.
sungazette.news
Fairfax moves forward with speed-camera pilot
Fairfax County police next year will implement a six-month-long pilot program to use speed-monitoring cameras at some work and school-crossing zones. “We’re doing this to increase safety for some of our most vulnerable road users – that would be schoolchildren and roadway construction workers,” said Capt. Alan Hanson, who commands the Fairfax County Police Department’s Traffic Division.
sungazette.news
Officials: Contractor deserves more for Long Bridge Park work
The long and winding road that has been construction of the Long Bridge Park aquatics and fitness center is almost over. But there’s one more bill to pay. Arlington County Board members on Dec. 17 are slated to approve an additional $1.2 million to Coakley & Williams Construction, which built the Crystal City project, bringing to about $61.2 million the firm’s total remuneration.
sungazette.news
Editor’s Notebook: Stop the presses! Oops, too late …
The beauty of Al Gore’s Amazing Internet is that if any of us in the media make a whoopsie-daisy, we can go in and correct it. But in the print world, errors are engraved (technically, lithographed) into newsprint for all eternity. I’m not here to cast blame, as that...
sungazette.news
Two constitutional officers make re-election bids official
Those paying close attention already knew that two Arlington constitutional officers were planning re-election bids. But Treasurer Carla de la Pava and Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti each made it (semi-)official Dec. 7 in front of the Arlington County Democratic Committee. “I believe that my experience counts – I will...
sungazette.news
Arlington constitutional officers say they won’t seek new terms
Two of Arlington’s five constitutional-office incumbents will try to make 2023 a pass-the-torch year, turning over their offices to anointed successors. Sheriff Beth Arthur confirmed what had been telegraphed earlier and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy put speculation to rest, as each used the Dec. 7 Arlington County Democratic Committee meeting to announce they would not seek new terms in office next year.
