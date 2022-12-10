ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Former Eagles Pro Bowler could hold key to Cowboys’ playoff push

If the Dallas Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, they will clinch a playoff berth. And Jason Peters is shaping up to be a big part of that. UPDATE 11:51 AM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: #Cowboys OT Terence Steele tore his ACL and is out for the season. He was one of the team’s best linemen and is a big part of their future. A normal tear and should be good to go for camp next season.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
