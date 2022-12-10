Read full article on original website
Cowboys sign ex-Eagles defensive lineman
The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for the final four games of the regular season. And that means making some roster moves. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Cowboys have signed Anthony Rush to the practice squad, the Star Telegram’s Clarence Hill Jr. reports. The nose tackle...
Cardinals sign ex-Eagles quarterback after Kyler Murray’s torn ACL
UPDATE (3:03 p.m.): NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #AZCardinals are signing QB David Blough off the #Vikings practice squad, source said. He takes Kyler Murray’s spot.”. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Pro Football Talk reports “Strong will sign to the practice squad, becoming...
Kings vs. 76ers prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Sacramento Kings in the NBA at Wells Fargo Center on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
NFL Coach of the Year is a no-brainer, insiders say
That applies to the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the NFL with a 12-1 record heading into Week 15. And it also applies to Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, according to ESPN NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler, who ranked the top candidates for NFL Coach of the Year. Fowler:...
ESPN talking heads split on Eagles’ Jalen Hurts vs. Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes for NFL MVP
MVP conversations continue, and everyone seems to have a different opinion on who should receive the award. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith picks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Via First Take:. “Obviously Jalen Hurts is right there in the conversation and...
Ex-Eagles GM: Jalen Hurts isn’t MVP but will get paid | Contract projection
Jalen Hurts can look forward to a payday. The young Philadelphia Eagles quarterback has impressed this season while leading his team to 12-1. Former Eagles president Joe Banner shared his prediction for Hurts’ near future, via The 33rd Team:. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. “Although I...
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagle focus on defense in latest 1st-round mock
Technically, the calendar says it’s still fall (although the frost on my windshield this morning would disagree). But let’s just skip over winter and go straight to the spring and the 2023 NFL Draft. The rich are set to get richer as the Philadelphia Eagles, who lead the...
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons zings Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts is having a great year. And because of that, many people consider the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback to be a top contender for the MVP award. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Micah Parsons might not be so sure about hurts being an MVP. The Dallas...
Eagles’ Brandon Graham makes history, thanks to 3 sacks vs. Giants
Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham went 12 seasons without earning an NFC Defensive Player of the Week award, but he’s making up for it: He has earned the honor twice in his 13th season — a year after a significant injury, no less. Graham has done something no...
Here are 4 punter options for Eagles if Arryn Siposs is sidelined by injury
With Arryn Siposs injured on a freak play during Sunday’s win over the Giants, the playoff-bound Eagles might be in the market for a punter — short-term, if Siposs can return, or long-term, if he’s done for the season and postseason. Punting from his end zone, Siposs...
N.J. native and ex-Eagles coordinator are among Panthers head coach candidates
The Carolina Panthers have options. The team is 4-4 since Steve Wilks took over after the firing of Matt Rhule. Who will take over the permanent position if it’s not Wilks?. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports: The list of potential candidates I’ve...
Why Eagles had to add this punter after Arryn Siposs’ injury against the Giants
The punter is the one player on the team that no one wants to see on the field unless it is to hold for a game-winning field goal or a point-after try after an offense has scored a touchdown. However, when you do not have a punter, things become a lot more noticeable, and teams begin to appreciate them a little more.
These Eagles will get their first taste of NFL playoffs: ‘It’s a dream come true!’
Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick set the tone early in Sunday’s game against the Giants at MetLife Stadium. On the fifth play from scrimmage, he looped around right tackle Evan Neal, wrapped his arms around quarterback Daniel Jones and took him to the ground for his 10th sack of the season — one of seven sacks the dominant Eagles collected.
Former Eagles Pro Bowler could hold key to Cowboys’ playoff push
If the Dallas Cowboys beat the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, they will clinch a playoff berth. And Jason Peters is shaping up to be a big part of that. UPDATE 11:51 AM: NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports: Sources: #Cowboys OT Terence Steele tore his ACL and is out for the season. He was one of the team’s best linemen and is a big part of their future. A normal tear and should be good to go for camp next season.
How many Eagles have a chance to go to new Pro Bowl Games?
If you have looked at social media lately, you’ve seen the campaigning from NFL teams, including the Eagles, who are trying to get their players named to the new-fangled Pro Bowl in February in Las Vegas. Voting ends Dec. 15, with the 88 players selected to be revealed on...
Updated NFL playoff picture after Patriots beat Cardinals: Jets slide; Giants hanging on; Eagles in control
The New England Patriots’ gain is the New York Jets’ loss. The Patriots beat the Arizona Cardinals, 27-13, on Monday Night Football at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The victory left the Patriots with a record of 7-6, identical...
