FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Neurosurgeon Sentenced to Federal Prison Following IRS InvestigationTaxBuzzLong Beach, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Numerous Thunderstorms Expected Across Southern California Metro Zones for MondaySouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
After A Videotaped Incident, A La City Council Member Is Embroiled In New ControversyJoseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
Encore coming for historic rock-n-roll hotspot on the Sunset Strip
The Sunset Strip’s rock-n-roll reputation will get a jolt of life early next year from a new club and concert venue coming to a storied site in West Hollywood. Construction is under way on the yet-to-be-named club at 9039 Sunset Blvd., formerly the 1 Oak Hotel near the Sunset/Doheny intersection, across the street from the Edition.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [12-10-2022]
Top to bottom, there’s a bunch of great stuff happening today. Problem? Looks like rain showers creep in starting by the late afternoon. But maybe you can still sneak in a full day without getting wet…. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (December 10) in Los...
The 6 Best Neighborhoods For Singles In Los Angeles
There is a neighborhood in L.A. that is suited for everyone, regardless of your interests, personal and professional ambitions, and lifestyle preferences.
luxury-houses.net
Striking Brand New Beverly Hills Mansion by Pau McClean in One of The Most Esteemed Neighborhoods in Los Angeles hits The Market for $35 Million
445 Walker Drive Home in Beverly Hills, California for Sale. 445 Walker Drive, Beverly Hills California is a custom-built brand-new construction Paul McClean residence is located in the private and esteemed Trousdale Estates neighborhood encompassing views of the canyon, mountains, downtown Los Angeles cityscapes and the Hollywood sign. This Home in Beverly Hills offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,500 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 445 Walker Drive, please contact Santiago Arana (Phone: 424-231-2400) & Laura Finley (Phone: 541-601-3286) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
spectrumnews1.com
From homeless to Amazon executive: David Ambroz shares his story
David Ambroz experienced homelessness throughout most of his childhood. Born in New York City, his mother suffered from mental illness and was not properly equipped to raise him or his siblings. Ambroz says he spent most of his time starving and freezing on the streets of Manhattan, surviving on old pizza crusts and sugar packets with few people offering him help or support.
SoCal to see sunshine Tuesday as temperatures remain cold
The weekend winter storm is moving out of Southern California and the next few days should be clear, but cold.
easyreadernews.com
Morongo Casino Resort Chosen as Southland’s Best Casino
The Morongo Casino Resort and Spa has continued its strong history of winning awards, this time collecting the Best Casino in Southland Award. We look at how this award came to be, and what makes the Morongo Casino Resort and Spa such an award-winning facility. Exhaustive Process Leads to Morongo’s...
discovering-la.com
Where to find Holiday Tamales in LA
For many Latinos, the holiday season is identified with tamales. Friends and families gather together to make them in assembly line fashion. It is also common to give homemade tamales as holiday gifts. Tamales have a way of bringing people of different cultures together. If you wish to partake in this tradition, I’ve created a list of where to find holiday tamales in LA.
myburbank.com
Burbank Police Log: November 21 – November 27
Note: All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until found guilty by a court of law. The following are official public records being redistributed by myBurbank.com Inc. and is protected by constitutional, publishing, and other legal rights. These official records were collected in 2022. The person(s) named in these listings have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent. Original Police Logs can be found on the Burbank Police Department’s website where this information was obtained from.
The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
The Mo'Kelly Show Presents - The Inauguration of Karen Bass & “Web3 Is A Joke”
NBC Los Angeles
Homebased Inglewood Bakery Showcases Unique ‘Concha Art'
Gloria Ruiz Arteaga of Yoyie's Sweets offers the city of Los Angeles gourmet custom Conchas and desserts through her home-based bakery in Inglewood. In this bakery, you can buy anything from custom birthday sweets to Bad Bunny and even film inspired baked goods. The 32-year-old Chicana baker hopes to diversify...
macaronikid.com
Where to go Ice Skating with your Family
It's Wintertime! Are you looking for fun places to go Ice Skating here in Southern California with your Family? I've searched far and wide for you to find all the indoor and outdoor ice skating rinks closest to Conejo Valley, Malibu, Calabasas, Newbury Park, Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and nearby in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
NBC Los Angeles
Southern California TV News Icons Retiring From NBC4
Long-time television news anchor Chuck Henry and veteran reporters Vikki Vargas, Beverly White, Kim Baldonado and Angie Crouch are retiring from NBC4. Together, they account for decades of experience covering stories for NBC4 that shaped Southern California. Chuck Henry. Long-time newsman Chuck Henry, co-anchor of the NBC4 News at 5p.m.,...
47 LA Slang And Sayings That Only Angelenos Will Understand
Los Angeles is home to many cultures and languages. Being home to so many backgrounds, it only makes sense that we’ll create our own language that crosses all boundaries. Check out our own Angeleno slang and sayings below! See more: 30 Things People Get Wrong About Los Angeles According To Angelenos
spectrumnews1.com
Got Nikes? Got Sole sneaker festival steps into Pasadena
PASADENA, Calif. — Nike or Adidas, Reebok or Puma, sneaker heads throughout the LA area will have a chance to buy, sell and trade shoes and clothing from hundreds of vendors Saturday when the Got Sole sneaker festival steps into the Pasadena Convention Center. Whether it’s a pair of lightly used Air Jordan 1s or an Air Mag Back to the Future collectible, Got Sole is the place where basketball, fashion and music collide.
10th anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s death
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Dec. 9, 2012, the legendary banda singer's plane crashed near Monterrey, Mexico, with six other passengers. Nobody survived the crash. The Long Beach native touched the souls of millions of fans. A pioneer in banda music as one of the few women to break through the genre and capture national The post 10th anniversary of Jenni Rivera’s death appeared first on KION546.
Fire erupts at downtown Los Angeles pallet yard
A pallet yard in downtown Los Angeles caught fire overnight, and it took dozens of firefighters to douse the blaze. The fire broke out at 2:51 a.m. in the 700 block of South Merchant Street, and 70 firefighters were able to tame the flames in 41 minutes, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Firefighters […]
KTLA.com
Outgoing Mayor Garcetti says farewell to Los Angeles
Eric Garcetti, the outgoing mayor of Los Angeles, released a statement Sunday to formally say goodbye to the Los Angeles community that he has served for the last eight years. “Three thousand four hundred forty-eight days ago, I began a journey that is now coming to an end. Every single day since then, I’ve had the unbelievable honor of getting up and going to work as your mayor. My gratitude for that is without end,” Garcetti wrote in his farewell address.
lafamilytravel.com
6 Best Scenic Drives in Los Angeles to Take With Your Family
Los Angeles is home to some of the most beautiful scenery in the world, and there’s no better way to see it than by car. So pack up the family and hit the road for a day or two of fun winding through the hills and valleys of LA. Here are our picks for the best scenic drives in Los Angeles!
