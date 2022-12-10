ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Haven, CT

New Haven Independent

Millions Flow To City For Building-Site Clean-Ups

Over $4 million is coming to the city to help builders clean separate polluted properties in order to build new homes and other public buildings. The three grants are among 41 newly announced by the state Department of Economic and Community Development through its Brownfield Remediation and Development Program. “These...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Seymour Has Money To Buy Fire-Damaged Property But Owner Does Not Want To Sell

SEYMOUR – The town received a grant in October to purchase property downtown destroyed by fire – but the owner isn’t interested in selling. Seymour received a $686,770 grant from the state to potentially acquire 141 – 143 Main St., where a fire in April destroyed two antiques stores, a barbershop and a spa. The state money could also be used to prep the site for development, assuming the town makes the purchase.
SEYMOUR, CT
valleypressextra.com

Development proposed for 100 Nod Road in Avon

AVON – A local developer is proposing 55 residential units on a 9.3-acre parcel along Nod Road and is seeking a wetlands permit for regulated activities, one of the first approvals needed for the project. After determining at a Dec. 6 meeting that the project would have substantial public...
AVON, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash on I-91 north in Rocky Hill causes back up of 3 miles

ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - What was reported as a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill led to a backup of 3 miles. The Department of Transportation said the crash happened on the northbound side between exits 22 and 23. The two left lanes were closed as of...
ROCKY HILL, CT
goodmorningwilton.com

Search for 275-Year-Old Cemetery of Enslaved and Free Black Wiltonians May Derail Development Plans for 331 Danbury Rd. Parcel

The search for a 275-year-old forgotten final resting ground for enslaved and free Black Wiltonians may derail plans for redevelopment of a land parcel at 331 Danbury Rd. Until recently, the triangle-shaped property was the location for a modern-day limousine business, Regency Limousine, now sold to a New Canaan company. The property’s current owner Steve Summerton had been in negotiations to sell to developers who had submitted pre-applications plans for a 126-unit apartment building on the land sandwiched tightly between Rte. 7 on the east and the Norwalk River and MetroNorth’s Danbury Branch railroad line to the west.
WILTON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Changes at Enfield Square topic of meeting Wednesday

ENFIELD — The town will hold a meeting on Wednesday for the public’s reaction to access changes at Enfield Square Mall, which are part of an ongoing effort to study congestion at the 787,000-square-foot property on Elm Street and potential uses for the nearly empty mall. Town officials...
ENFIELD, CT
NBC Connecticut

EXCLUSIVE: City Councilman Nick Lebron Enters Hartford Mayoral Race

Nick Lebron says he’s ready to lead the city he’s called home his entire life. “I am a success story and a product of Hartford and I have a success plan for Hartford’s future," Lebron said. Lebron becomes the second candidate to announce he’s running for Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Fatal shooting near Groton bar remains unsolved one year later

GROTON — It's been one year since Ronald Whitfield Sr. was killed in an early-morning shooting. Whitfield, 59, was shot at or near the Forty Thieves Bar on Bridge Street on Dec. 12, 2021, according to Groton police. The 911 call came in around 1:30 a.m. Whitfield died from...
GROTON, CT
New Haven Independent

Hey. Why’s The Sidewalk Smoking?

A small plume of smoke wafted up from beneath a cracked sidewalk on Orange Street — occasionally crackling into fiery red sparks, and perplexing a crew of nearby firefighters trying to find its source. That smoky mystery played out on the sidewalk right in front of a surface parking...
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Milford News 95 Connector Crash

2022-12-12@2:33pm–#Milford CT–#cttraffic– A crash on the connector/feeder to I-95 near exit 2 has traffic backed up. The crash at 38 still hasn’t been cleared so expect a slow go in Milford. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even...
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Wintry mess arrives Thursday and Friday in Connecticut

(WTNH) – Storm Team 8 is tracking a Nor’easter that will hit New England on Friday. The Litchfield hills and higher elevations in Hartford County and Fairfield County will likely see accumulations of over 4 inches of snow, according to Storm Team 8. The rest of the state is expected to see snow to rain. […]
CONNECTICUT STATE

