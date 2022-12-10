Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Charge Every Apple Magic Keyboard
Over the past decade, Apple's Magic Keyboard lineup for the Mac and iPad has become essential to the Apple ecosystem experience. While devices like the iMac include a Magic Keyboard in the package, the Magic Keyboard for iPad is an optional accessory.
makeuseof.com
How to Fix the Unknown USB Device, Port Reset Failed Error in Windows 11
Is your Windows 11 computer not recognizing the USB device and showing the Unknown USB Device, Port Reset Failed error? If yes, then you are not alone in this. Many users have reported seeing this error message upon connecting USB devices to their computers.
Gizmodo
How To Fix Your Phone's Broken Charger Port
Our phones are now pretty essential when it comes to getting through everyday life—so it can be disconcerting when one of these ever-present pocket companions refuses to charge up as normal. It’s a common problem, and it’s one that needs to be fixed as soon as possible. But before you turn your handset over to the professionals for a repair, these are the troubleshooting steps to work through first. They’ll also apply to other devices, like tablets, that charge using similar methods.
technologynetworks.com
Low-Cost Battery Built With Four Times the Capacity of Lithium
Researchers are hoping that a new, low-cost battery which holds four times the energy capacity of lithium-ion batteries and is far cheaper to produce will significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonised economy. Led by Dr Shenlong Zhao from the University’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, the...
makeuseof.com
Would You Let Amazon Monitor Your Phone Data for $2 a Month?
Amazon is offering users $2 per month to track ad data in its new Ad Verification program. But what is the purpose of this scheme, how can you sign up, and what are the concerns surrounding it?
makeuseof.com
Does the iPad Pro Have a USB Port?
When Apple launched the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro in 2018, it introduced a significant redesign. The changes brought about a considerable transformation, and one notable difference was replacing the Lightning port.
makeuseof.com
The 4 Best Apps to Improve Your Typing Speed on Linux
Typing fast and accurately is an essential skill in the 21st century, as dictation software isn't yet up to the task of ridding your work of superfluous "ums," "ahs," repetition, and random punctuation.
makeuseof.com
How Much Does it Cost to Charge an Electric Car?
Many hail electric cars for being a more environmentally friendly version of traditional vehicles, but they can be pricey to buy, which puts many off. So, can you save some cash over time by using electricity over fuel? How much does it cost to charge an electric car?
makeuseof.com
Should You Let AI Pick Your Next Domain Name?
Getting a new business or web venture off the ground is hard, and one of the most difficult parts is choosing a name for your new enterprise. Machine Learning tools can make your life easier by doing a lot of the hard work for you, but should you let an AI help you with choosing your next domain name?
makeuseof.com
Onyx Boox Tab Ultra Review: Powerful, Paper-Like Tablet Experience
The Onyx Boox Tab Ultra further pushes boundaries of productivity with its approach to a tablet PC. While its base experience shines with more powerful specs and reduction to eye strain, the Boox Tab Ultra truly shines when utilized alongside its magnetic keyboard to access shortcuts and faster note taking. For those looking for a more robust experience that challenges traditional tablets, it's a productivity powerhouse and smooth reader.
makeuseof.com
Run Your Own Raspberry Pi Based Translation Service With LibreTranslate
Being able to instantly translate words, phrases, and documents is an essential part of online and offline life in the 21st century. While Google Translate comes pre-installed on most Android phones, many people don't want an intrusive advertising company knowing how many cervezas they're ordering in a Barcelona bar, or the exact nature of their activities in Aguascalientes.
makeuseof.com
How to Use the Freedom App to Avoid Procrastination
These days it's not easy to avoid distractions while you are hard at work. Emails and social media notifications will often interrupt your focus, and what feels like a quick check-in usually ends up turning into a rabbit hole of procrastination. This is why you always think you're never getting anything done.
makeuseof.com
How to Install an Arduino Bootloader
Installing a bootloader is the first step in bringing your Arduino projects to life. This is a piece of software that helps you frequently upload Arduino sketches with ease onto the board without the need for special programming equipment.
makeuseof.com
How to Create Your Own Custom Laser-Engraved Glass
You should consider laser engraving if you're looking for a unique and exciting way to personalize your glassware. This process involves using a laser engraver to...
makeuseof.com
4 Easy Ways to Disable a User Account on Windows 11
You can create multiple users account on Windows 11 for yourself and others. This allows you to create different spaces for your personal and work tasks and enable others to share your computer and have their own spaces.
makeuseof.com
Migrate Your Home Assistant Server From microSD Card to SSD
If you use the Raspberry Pi for a Home Assistant server installed on a microSD card, you may begin experiencing performance issues as you add more entities and install or run multiple add-ons, such as a Plex media server or Samba, or use it as an NVR (network video recorder).
makeuseof.com
How to Make a Unique AI Christmas Card Using DALL-E and GPT-3
With all the wonderful and unique art that DALL-E can create, what better way to use it than on a Christmas card? You can let your ideas run wild thinking of fun and fantastical Christmas-themed images, then watch as DALL-E brings them to life.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Microsoft Edge's Built-In PDF Editor
PDF is one of the most commonly used file formats for storing and sharing documents. You can open a PDF file in browsers like Chrome, and can also use a dedicated PDF viewer like Adobe Reader. However, those pieces of software usually just let you view PDF documents.
makeuseof.com
How to Render Images Using JES
JES is a piece of software you can use to programmatically edit photos, videos, and sounds. It uses the Jython programming language, which closely follows Python's syntax.
makeuseof.com
The Best New PC Hardware of 2022 Roundup: MUO's Top 9 Picks
2022 saw the launch of numerous new tech products, and what an exciting year it was. So, before we close the year, here are the nine best bits of new PC hardware that launched in 2022.
