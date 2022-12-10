Tina Turner’s heartbreaking news leaves fans devastated: 'I simply can’t imagine how one person is expected to handle such grief'

Tina Turner has thousands of fans rallying around her with prayers and support after sharing the sad news that her son had passed away, aged just 62.

The rock and roll icon shared an elegant, poignant tribute to her son, Ronnie, who she welcomed in 1960 with then husband Ike Turner.

Posting a black and white photo, the caption on Tina Turner’s Instagram post read, "Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son."

Ronnie was an accomplished musician like his parents, playing in a band called Manufactured Funk.

He also had a small part in his mother's 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It.

According to reports, Ronnie had suffered from various health issues over the years, including cancer, but a cause of death is yet unknown.

Ronnie's wife, French singer Afida Turner, confirmed her husband had passed in an emotional Instagram tribute that called him "a true angel" and her "best friend."

"I did the best to the end this time I was no[t] able to save you. Love you for... 17 years this is very very very bad and I am very mad," she wrote in the caption of the post. "This is a tragedy u with your brother Craig and your father Ike Turner and Aline rest in paradise… So unfair."

(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Afida’s post refers to the devastating fact that this is the second of Tina’s sons who passed away.

Out of Tina’s four children, two were her biological sons. Her first was born in 1958.

Raymond Craig Turner’s biological father was Kings of Rhythm saxophonist Raymond Hill, but he would later be adopted by Ike Turner.

Sadly, Raymond was found dead in July 2018, following an apparent suicide.

“My saddest moment as a mother. On Thursday, July 19, 2018, I said my final goodbye to my son, Craig Raymond Turner, when I gathered with family and friends to scatter his ashes off the coast of California. He was fifty-nine when he died so tragically, but he will always be my baby”

Tina later shared with People that she had found some peace with Raymond’s passing.

“I have pictures all around of him smiling, and I think I’m sensing that he’s in a good place. I really do.”

While it was a touching thought to believe Tina had found some solace, she previously broke many a fan’s heart with her documentary. In the 2021 film, Tina, she said, “It wasn’t a good life. The good did not balance the bad.”

Following yet another unthinkable tragedy, fans have been quick to send the legend their thoughts and prayers.

Tina received an abundance of well wishes from fans and celebrities alike, including Naomi Campbell, Loni Love and Adrienne Warren, the Broadway star who portrayed Tina in the musical based on her life.

One touching comment on Twitter read, “My heart grieves for Tina Turner… She’s had such a tragic and painful life, and has outlived her children. I simply can’t imagine how one person is expected to handle such grief.”