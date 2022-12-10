ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 20

Whoever
4d ago

we don’t like her because she doesn’t shine with her own light. Having to use your husband’s family to make money is pathetic. When you love someone, just need to be respectful. Unfortunately, people who suffer from narcissistic personality disorder tend to put the victim away from anyone that could tell them the truth. They also look for a submissive partner that can act as a puppet

Reply(2)
27
Julie Sowell
4d ago

Who cares!! She was never good enough to be a royals!!! Pictures of the kids seriously!! Wasn't that why they left to protect there kids and now there using them as props!!! They hate the royals want nothing to do with them but they want there kids to have royal names!! She's the one running the show it's shows Harry doesn't have much say on anything!!! He could do soooo much better!!!

Reply
15
World Without End
3d ago

That to be expected. If Harry walked away from his family today many would cheer and welcome him back. Women would get their I'm hunting a prince body and clothes in order.

Reply
5
Related
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Mother Doria Ragland Has no Kind Words for Ex Husband Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland is finally speaking on the media frenzy her ex-husband and Markle's father Thomas Markle has been part of. In the new Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan that explores Meghan and Prince Harry's relationship before marriage, as royals, and now living in America, Doria speaks for the first time publicly about her daughter and son-in-law's headline-making romance. While she gushes over them, she doesn't share the same sentiments about her ex. Meghan and her father have been estranged for years since he began speaking to the press amid her relationship with Harry.
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
Daily Mail

Royal aide who claims they were bullied by the Duchess of Sussex urges Buckingham Palace to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements and 'reject Harry and Meghan's lies' ahead of Netflix series launch

A former Buckingham Palace employee who claims to have been bullied by the Duchess of Sussex has urged it to release staff from non-disclosure arrangements so they can reject Harry and Meghan's 'lies' ahead of their Netflix series. In a second trailer for their docu-series Harry & Meghan, released on...
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...
epicstream.com

King Charles Nearly Having a Meltdown Over Prince Harry’s Netflix Docuseries? Meghan Markle, Husband, Will See More Retribution, Royal Expert Claims

King Charles may take action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depending on the content of their documentary. The royal couple has made headlines following the release of the first promo of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan because it hints about their falling out with the members of the firm. A royal expert claimed that they could face retribution.
Decider.com

‘Harry & Meghan’ Hit with Wave of Over 400,000 “Dislikes” on YouTube After Netflix Drops Trailers — With Less Than 40,000 “Likes”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t even released their Netflix docuseries yet, but the project already has its fair share of critics. After two trailers for the series were released, users haven’t been shy about hitting the dislike button on YouTube, according to The Daily Mail, which reports that hundreds of thousands of viewers have given the thumbs-down to Harry & Meghan.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
121K+
Post
1063M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy