China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Scores of executions feared in Iran as 23-year-old hanged in public killing
Fears are growing that Iran is preparing to execute scores more protesters after authorities hanged a 23-year-old man from a crane, in a public killing carried out less than a month after he was arrested and following a secretive trial. Majidreza Rahnavard was sentenced to death by a court in...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Marketmind: "Substantially more evidence"
Dec 15 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It's a U.S.-Sino, one-two punch for Asian markets on Thursday, as they react to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's press conference following the last interest rate hike of the year, and digest a raft of top-tier economic data from China.
Argo Blockchain Bankruptcy Announcement Anticipated
Argo Blockchain is expected to file for bankruptcy today. Trading of shares was suspended on Friday after the company seemingly ran out of money. The company lost $27 million in October and warned that it needed more to continue. Argo Blockchain is expected to announce bankruptcy today after trading of...
WAVES and USDN Decline Continues Following DAXA Warning
WAVES and USDN tokens have continued their decline following an ‘investment warning’ from Korean exchanges last week. USDN hasn’t been pegged to the dollar for over four months, and has collapsed in the last two weeks. Upbit may delist WAVES if its investigation reveals close links to...
Bitcoin at Make or Break Point
Bitcoin is at something of a make or break point, having just tapped an important area of resistance. Bitcoin has rallied over $2,000 since hitting $15,500 at the end of November. What it does next will shape the rest of the year and into early 2023. Bitcoin is at a...
