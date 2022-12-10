Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
BBC
Dumped Bristol dog trapped in cat carrier gets new home
A terrified dog found abandoned in a park bush inside a cat carrier has been rescued and will soon be adopted. The Dachshund, now named Sienna, was discovered by a member of the public in Bristol, and was taken in by Bristol Animal Rescue Centre. Vets were concerned she was...
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Ellen DeGeneres fans ‘heartbroken’ over Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ tragic final video with his wife before shock death at 40
FANS have shared their heartbreak over Stephen "tWitch" Boss' final video with his wife after his shocking death at age 40. The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ was found dead on Tuesday from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. On Monday, Stephen, 40, shared his last Instagram post, a Reel alongside his...
BBC
Hull: Girl, 11, was pushed into icy East Park lake, says father
An 11-year-old girl had to be rescued by her twin sister after being pushed into an icy lake by a boy, their father has said. The girls were playing with friends at about 15:30 GMT on Friday when the incident happened at East Park in Hull. The Malet Lambert School...
BBC
Baby died after carrycot put in shed in haste or recklessly, judge rules
A baby living in "overcrowded circumstances" during lockdown died after the carrycot he was in was put in a shed, a judge has concluded. Judge Steven Parker said the boy's cot was put on an unsecured cardboard box in the shed "in haste or recklessly". A family court hearing in...
BBC
Man offers puppies in bucket to people in Manchester street
A man holding a bucket of puppies offered them to strangers in the street, an animal sanctuary has said. Rescue Me Animal Sanctuary in Melling said it had taken the one-week-old puppies in on Monday after their "terrible ordeal" in icy conditions. The litter of nine "arrived quite cold and...
BBC
Soho police force entry to help woman only to find artwork
Police broke into an art gallery to aid an unconscious person inside before discovering it was an art installation. Two officers saw a woman slumped over a table and forced entry to locked-up Laz Emporium in Soho, central London. But the "woman" was actually made of packing tape and foam...
BBC
Boys tried to break York pond ice as they stood on it
Four boys have been advised on their "life choices" after they were spotted trying to smash the ice on a frozen pond as they stood on it, police said. The incident, in York's Rowntree Park, came on the day four children were pulled from a lake in Solihull, West Midlands. Three of them later died.
BBC
Stephen "tWitch" Boss: Dancing DJ on The Ellen Show dies aged 40
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, best known as the dancing DJ and sidekick on The Ellen Show, has died by suicide at 40. Confirming the news to People magazine, the TV star's wife Allison Holker Boss said he was "the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans".
20-Year-Old Dies Of 'Fried Rice Syndrome' After Eating 5-Day-Old Pasta
His story can serve as a warning to others to be careful with their leftovers.
BBC
Hull: Police appeal after girl pushed into icy lake
Following an incident in which a young girl was pushed into an icy lake in Hull, police have appealed for more information about what happened. The girl, 11, was playing with her sister and friends when a boy pushed her into the lake at East Park at about 15:30 GMT on Friday, police said.
BBC
Doncaster: Danger warning after footprints spotted on frozen lake
People have risked their lives by ignoring warnings and playing on frozen lakes in South Yorkshire, the fire service has said. Fire crews said they were "very concerned" by signs of activity on one icy lake in Arksey, Doncaster. South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Despite our warnings, photos...
BBC
Paraglider Martin Dyer died doing what he loved, says daughter
A former footballer who died in a paragliding accident told his family "if I die, at least I die doing what I love", his daughter has said. Martin Dyer, 55, from Rhewl in Denbighshire, died after a crash near Annecy in the French Alps last July. Beth Woolford, one of...
BBC
Delay contributed to death of Havant teenage mother, coroner says
A delay in recognising the cause of a cardiac arrest "made a material contribution" to the death of a 17-year-old mother, an inquest found. Teegan Barnard, from Havant, Hampshire, suffered a cardiac arrest and brain damage two hours after she gave birth at St Richard's Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex, in September 2019.
BBC
No emergency doctors service overnight due to staff sickness
The Isle of Man's out-of-hours doctors service is closing between midnight and 08:00 BST due to staff sickness until further notice. The Manx emergency doctors service (MEDS) was forced to close at short notice on Sunday for the same reason. A Manx Care spokeswoman said if usual calls to the...
BBC
Oldbury man accused of murdering his wife
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of his wife. Legitte Reid, 55, is accused of stabbing Cynthia Turner in the chest at his home in Oldbury, West Midlands. The 55-year-old mother-of-two died of her injuries at the property on Hilton Road, said police. Mr Reid was...
BBC
Comedian Janey Godley reveals cancer has returned
Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she will undergo cancer treatment just five months after announcing she was clear of the disease. In a video posted on Twitter, Godley told her 276,000 followers she still intended to go on tour early next year. But she admitted it could be the final...
BBC
Solihull: Six-year-old boy who fell into icy lake dies
A six-year-old who was one of four boys to fall into an icy lake near Solihull has died, police have said. The three others, aged eight, 10 and 11, who have also died were with the younger child at Babbs Mill Park, in Kingshurst, on Sunday. West Midlands Police said...
