Texas State

13newsnow.com

Special election set for Virginia's 4th Congressional District

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a special election has been set for Feb. 21, 2023, to fill Virginia's 4th Congressional District seat. The governor's announcement comes in the aftermath of the passing of longtime Rep. Donald McEachin, who died on Nov. 28. McEachin was first...
VIRGINIA STATE

