ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Cárdenas spotlights his track record as he angles for DCCC chair appointment

By Rafael Bernal
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KzGLv_0je3xAPB00

As election day drew near in November, Rep. Tony Cárdenas (D-Calif.) was focused on supporting Democratic candidates in tough districts, but he had another priority on the back burner: a second run at leading the House Democrats’ campaign arm.

In 2020, Cárdenas was riding high after a strong stint as head of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s (CHC) campaign arm, Bold PAC, when he announced his candidacy to run the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC).

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.) blocked Cárdenas’s path, narrowly defeating him for the post.

Cárdenas was preparing for a comeback, challenging Maloney, when the first of several twists hit: Maloney was defeated in his reelection bid by Republican Mike Lawler, in one of several upsets for Democrats in New York.

Then, Democrats did surprisingly well in the 2022 midterms, holding off a “red wave” that Republicans paraded as a done deal for months.

Shortly after the election, Cárdenas officially announced his bid for DCCC chair , praising Maloney’s hand in keeping Republican gains to a minimum at a national level.

But House Democrats then voted to make DCCC chair an appointed position, giving incoming leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) the responsibility of picking the next campaign chief.

That decision changed the dynamics of a race that had become increasingly political, ever since now-Sen. Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) won a caucus vote in 2018 to serve his second term after serving his first by appointment.

“I was appointed and elected … was appointed in ’16, and then it was changed after that cycle to be an elected position,” Luján told The Hill.

While traditionally the DCCC chair is not a leadership position with many takers — it implies a heavy workload that can be thankless — both Cárdenas and fellow California Democratic Rep. Ami Bera have thrown their hats into the ring for the 2024 election cycle.

But the new Democratic Caucus rules shifted the dynamics behind the selection process, with members wary of stepping on their new leader’s toes.

“I’m not going to speak beyond what I know is important in this process, which is to make sure that we reclaim the Democratic majority in 2024. And I trust our new Democratic leader, Hakeem Jeffries, to make the best, most informed decision to have someone lead the D-trip who understands how to win,” said Rep. Steven Horsford (D-Nev.).

A fundraising track record

Still, Cárdenas is pursuing the DCCC post, in large part because his top successes as a politician have come from recruiting, fundraising and campaigning for his colleagues.

In 2013, during his freshman year in the House, Cárdenas had dinner with Sen. Bob Menéndez (D-N.J.), at the time the only CHC member in the Senate. Cárdenas pitched Menéndez a game plan for Bold PAC, which at the time was about to undergo its most aggressive expansion process with Luján as chairman.

The pitch was aggressive almost to the point of being unrealistic, even compared to Luján’s expansion of Bold PAC beyond a campaign arm dedicated solely to protecting its incumbents.

“My experience I think is different than Representative Cárdenas’s experience at Bold PAC. And here’s why: I had the honor of helping to grow Bold PAC to help more candidates when I was there. Tony blew the roof off,” said Luján, who ran Bold PAC before his appointment as DCCC chair for the 2016 election cycle.

Under Cárdenas, Bold PAC fundraising took off, going from just under $1 million in the 2014 cycle under Luján to $6 million in the 2016 cycle and almost $12 million in the 2018 cycle.

For the 2020 presidential election year, Bold PAC under Cárdenas raised more than $18 million. The expansion of the group’s reach has continued under current Chair Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), with new investments in competitive primaries and an independent expenditure program led by Cárdenas.

Unlike some of his peers, Cárdenas didn’t learn the ins and outs of political fundraising until later in his career.

Cárdenas, who grew up in Pacoima, a poor neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles, entered politics in his 30s.

In California, he lived through drastic changes in fundraising rules, going from an open system where individual donors could single-handedly fund a candidacy to a system with contribution limits.

Managing those reforms drove one of Cárdenas’s mantras for Bold PAC: hire lawyers first, make fundraising plans later.

But Cárdenas usually refers to Pacoima when discussing his successes in recruiting political allies, not in fundraising.

On the stump, Cárdenas routinely rolls out a bit about his first campaign manager, a then-22-year-old engineer who grew up a few blocks away in Pacoima: Alex Padilla, now California’s Democratic junior senator.

​​“I’ve been fortunate to have a front row seat to Tony’s career in public service, from managing his first campaign for California State Assembly in 1996 to now serving together in Congress,” Padilla told The Hill.

“In his decades in office, he has never forgotten Pacoima and the working class community we come from in serving as their voice at all levels of government.”

Cárdenas’s DCCC pitch

Like the Padilla story, Cárdenas often reminisces about Hispanic Democrats he’s helped get elected.

Lately, Cárdenas has been focusing on his success in getting non-CHC Democrats to Washington.

It’s at the center of his pitch for DCCC chairmanship, in contrast to Bera’s focus on his work with front-liners.

But with Democrats winning more races in diverse districts throughout the country, the definition of a front-liner has changed.

In Nevada, for instance, Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto’s victory somewhat overshadowed the party’s success at defending three competitive House seats, including Horsford’s.

“What we have learned in Nevada is you win through that coalition. That’s how President Biden did so well, and why Nevada is number two now in the selection process, why we got moved up. It’s how I won. And my other two colleagues in the House, it’s how Catherine Cortez Masto, the first Latina ever elected to the U.S. Senate, was able to win her reelection,” said Horsford.

“And you know, one of the things I gotta say about Tony Cárdenas is, he understands that – he came out to my district several times. And it was always about being great engaging with volunteers, canvassers, and people that were talking to voters at the door. Because in the end, that’s how you win elections. So that’s the recipe for success for us,” added Horsford.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Behind-the-scenes hunt builds for McCarthy Speaker alternative

Searches for a Speaker alternative to House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (Calif.) are slowly building momentum as he faces opposition that threatens to sink his bid. On one side, McCarthy’s fiercest detractors are teasing that there are people interested in being a viable GOP consensus substitute for the current minority leader. On the other, members…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

Biden keeps his promises: Democratic primary schedule edition

A little more than three years ago, I wrote a column entitled, “The white privilege Democratic primary.” The premise was simple: The Democratic primary schedule and infrastructure propped up a system that prioritized the preferences of white voters. Anyone who has been to Iowa, let alone to the caucus, knows my thesis holds water. Throw…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Key party committee recommends Raskin to be top Democrat on Oversight panel

A key Democratic committee voted Wednesday to recommend Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) be the top Democrat on the powerful House Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, lending a boost to the six-year veteran heading into a deciding vote of the full caucus next week.  Raskin, a high-profile member of the House Jan. 6…
The Hill

The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem

The GOP has an image problem — and it’s not getting better. Republicans suffered a disappointing midterm election in part because moderate voters saw the party as too extreme. A string of new controversies isn’t doing anything to soften those edges. On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a gala in New York that…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Juan Williams: Who’s laughing at Biden now?

President Biden is slated to announce his 2024 campaign after the holidays. He is going to need a winning slogan.  I’ve got it. “Slow and Steady.” Boring, you say. You are thinking like Donald Trump.  Remember, the former president thought “Sleepy Joe” was a killer put-down when he faced Biden in the 2020 campaign. Trump…
GEORGIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Democrats Are Ready to Call Kyrsten Sinema’s Bluff

In Washington, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s decision to leave the Democratic Party last week landed like a black cloud over the party’s sunny post-election victory lap. But back in Arizona, her move came across like something else entirely. “Her party switch is an electoral hand grenade,” one Arizona Democratic...
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Trump special counsel Jack Smith lost the John Edwards case — what might that mean?

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel to oversee two federal criminal investigations involving former President Donald Trump was praised by some of Smith’s former Justice Department colleagues, who highlighted his fairness, energy and effectiveness. Yet, there has been little independent examination by the media or nonpartisan groups of Smith’s relevant…
The Hill

McCarthy says GOP will subpoena intel officials who signed Hunter Biden letter

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said he plans to subpoena intelligence officials who signed a letter saying a New York Post story about Hunter Biden might be disinformation. The Post in October 2020 published a story headlined “Smoking-gun email reveals how Hunter Biden introduced Ukrainian businessman to VP dad,” which was blocked on Twitter in the…
The Hill

Greene says Jan. 6 remarks were ‘sarcasm’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Monday said her recent comment that the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack would have been armed and successful if she planned it was “sarcasm,” after she drew rebukes from the White House and Democratic leaders. “The White House needs to learn how sarcasm works,” Greene said in a statement.…
NEW YORK STATE
The Hill

McConnell steps up attacks on a weakened Trump

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is stepping up his attacks on former President Trump as Trump’s support dips. The Senate GOP leader on Tuesday blamed Trump for the “candidate quality” problem that hampered the party’s bid to recapture the Senate in 2022, marking the third time in three weeks that McConnell has directly criticized…
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Kevin McCarthy's dangerous bargain: Without MTG, he's doomed. And with her ...

You may be under the impression that the most important high-society event in New York is the Met Gala, where celebrities from the world of entertainment, media, fashion and politics dress to the nines in avant-garde couture and come together to get their pictures taken and be seen mingling with their fellow famous people. It's quite a spectacle. But it has nothing on the demented carnival of the New York Young Republican Club's annual gala, which was held this past weekend. It didn't have the glamour of the Met's event, but it had its own luminaries in attendance — and while the fashion may not have been avant-garde the politics were certainly striking.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Trump favorability sinks to lowest level since 2015: survey

Former President Trump’s favorability rating has sunk to its lowest level since 2015, as he mounts his run to reclaim the White House, according to a new Quinnipiac University Poll.  The poll, released Wednesday, found that less than a third of registered voters, or just 31 percent, have a favorable view of the former president, while…
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

GOP Lawmakers Subpoenaed by Jan. 6 Panel Will Likely Get Off Scot-Free

The five House GOP members who ignored subpoenas by the Jan. 6 committee will likely emerge unscathed, as the panel’s options to punish them for noncompliance are legally limited.GOP Reps. Scott Perry (PA), Jim Jordan (OH), Andy Biggs (AZ.), and Mo Brooks (AL), along with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were all subpoenaed at various points by the committee for their actions in the run-up to and on Jan. 6, 2021. All of the congressmen have refused to cooperate with the panel, and due to constitutional limits on Congress holding its own members accountable within the judicial system, the committee...
CBS Pittsburgh

GOP sues over special elections in Pa. House majority battle

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber.Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked Commonwealth Court to issue an injunction, naming the Department of State, acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman and the Allegheny County Elections Board as defendants.Cutler's filing came days after his Democratic counterpart as floor leader, Rep. Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia, claimed the mantle of the chamber's presiding officer and sent the state...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

810K+
Followers
91K+
Post
575M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy