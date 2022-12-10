ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia cements itself as a swing state after runoff

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nGaTO_0je3x9bh00

For years, Georgia has been a deep-red state. But after securing President Biden the White House in 2020 and electing two Democratic senators, a changing demographic shows the Peach State has become a critical battleground state.

Coming out of the 2020 election, Georgia was thought to be a red state trending blue. But the recent reelection of Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), despite Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s victory at the top of the ticket, underscores the extent to which the state has become unpredictable.

“After the 2020 cycle, what you saw was a narrowing trend of margins between Democratic and Republican candidates,” said Andra Gillespie, associate professor of political science at Emory University.

That trend is what allowed two Democrats — Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff — to be elected to the upper chamber, despite Georgians voting for a Republican governor.

“2022 was important because it would prove whether or not 2020 was an outlier or whether or not the trend itself would continue,” Gillespie added. “If we look at the decisive victories of everybody other than Herschel Walker at the statewide level, where they’re winning by margins that are less than 10 but more than five percentage points, that fits the narrative that Georgia is more competitive than it was 15 years ago.”

Part of that competitiveness comes from new voters.

Over the last 20 years, African Americans have moved back to the South in what has been dubbed a “New Great Migration.”

Though there was a mass exodus of Black families from the region in the early-to-mid-1900s — spurred by new job opportunities in the North and places like California — by the 1990s and early 2000s the South’s Black population began ticking up again.

Georgia led all states in migration gains though 2010, according to the Brookings Institute. And Black voters have consistently made up a core constituency of the Democratic Party.

But Asian Americans also began to settle in Georgia, and the demographic remains widely untapped by both parties. In July, a report by the nonprofit Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote found that more than half of Asian Americans have never been contacted by either party.

Now, the two voting blocs have become some of the fastest growing demographics in the state. Combined with liberal white voters, these populations created a new opportunity for Democrats in the last two elections.

But some of that opportunity might have been missed if not for candidates like Stacey Abrams, said Adrienne Jones, assistant professor of political science at Morehouse College and director of the historically Black college’s pre-law program.

“She’s the person who told the Democrats — who begged them, for a period of time — to recognize that the state was in play,” Jones said. “She’s the person who was like, if we mobilized, we can make this visible, we can make this impactful.”

Part of that mobilization was identifying key voters and telling them the stakes were high, Jones added. She pointed to SB 202, a bill many claim perpetuates voting rights concerns. Abrams ran a campaign focused on battling voter suppression and intimidation, reminding voters such tactics were built on systemic racism.

Gillespie said this approach was vital to turning out more democratic voters in the last election.

“Over time, we’ve seen Democrats, led by Stacey Abrams and others, start to identify voters who are more likely to be Democratic-voting, and they were registering them and educating them about the process to get them actually turned out to vote in elections,” Gillespie said.

Gillespie predicts that as 2024 gets closer, Georgians can expect to see even more investment in their state.

“When it comes to the eventual nominees, they start looking at where to deploy their resources, they’ll have a long list of competitor states,” Gillespie said. “Georgia is going to be on the long list. As people invest money, as people do research in the state, they are going to determine whether or not the race is actually still close.”

But Democrats will also need to maintain the momentum they have now if they hope to keep Georgia a swing state, Jones argued.

Though former President Trump ended up being a hindrance to the Republican Party’s expected “red wave” this midterm cycle, Jones said the competitors lining up for 2024 are more “streamlined” than the former president.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), a likely competitor for the White House, did oversee a smaller red wave in his state, Jones noted.

“They might have the same kinds of political views, but they don’t have the same kind of reputation or shine,” Jones said. “Democrats have to figure out what to do and then Republicans have to figure out how to position themselves so that Trump isn’t bringing them down.”

Still, as more attention is put on Georgia, Jones added, voter excitement increases — making it even more competitive.

“For the state to be in a position where their votes matter, I think it’s helpful for Georgians,” said Jones. “I think the state gets a little alienated and feels like well, it doesn’t matter what we do. I think for Georgia, this is invigorating. They liked the fact that Georgia folks are out here getting in the mix and that it matters what goes on here. It gives some gravitas, I think, to the whole environment. People want recognition, they want to be in play.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

Related
The Hill

Raffensperger calls on Georgia to end runoff elections

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is calling on legislators to do away with the state’s runoff system for general elections, arguing that the process places too heavy a burden on voters and election officials.  “Georgia is one of the only states in [the] country with a General Election Runoff,” Raffensperger, a Republican, said in…
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis holds double-digit lead over Trump among Tennessee Republicans: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Trump by 13 points among Tennessee Republicans in a hypothetical GOP presidential primary, according to a new poll.  The Vanderbilt University poll, released Wednesday, found that 54 percent of registered Republicans would support DeSantis and 41 percent would support Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head 2024 primary matchup.  The…
TENNESSEE STATE
The Hill

Rick Scott faces uncertain future after bruising midterm year

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is facing questions about his political future after a disappointing midterm election cycle that also saw intraparty tensions spill out into public view. Scott has found himself at the center of multiple dramas over the past year, ranging from his rollout of a policy agenda that was panned by many in…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Governors in Iowa, North Dakota and Alabama join GOP colleagues in banning TikTok for state employees

The Republican governors of three more states have joined the growing number of GOP governors who are banning TikTok among state government employees amid security concerns about the Chinese-owned social media platform.  Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds each signed executive orders in the past two days…
IOWA STATE
Georgia Recorder

Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock kicked off his runoff campaign in Atlanta last month beneath a mural of his friend and former parishioner, the late Congressman John Lewis with an introduction not by a fellow senator or other powerful surrogate, but by Morehouse student RJ Jackson. Heading into last week’s runoff, Warnock’s final campaign events of […] The post Youth must be served: Warnock schooled Walker in winning young voter turnout appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis holds 14-point lead over Trump in hypothetical match-up: poll

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) leads former President Trump by 14 points in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary match-up, according to a new poll.  The Wall Street Journal survey released on Wednesday found that DeSantis leads Trump among likely Republican voters, 52 percent to 38 percent.  DeSantis also has an advantage in his approval rating, with…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Budowsky: Gallego for Arizona: how Democrats win nationally

The decision by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) to leave the Democratic Party has triggered strong emotions, and much speculation, throughout Arizona politics.  One of the most fascinating developments has been the emergence of Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), who is consulting with his family and supporters about whether he should run for her seat in 2024,…
ARIZONA STATE
NBC News

2022 counties: Who voted, who didn’t and why candidates matter

Last week’s runoff win by Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Georgia marked the official end of the 2022 midterm elections. And with that, the Data Download takes a look at what we learned from some of our County to County locales in this cycle. Going into 2022, the NBC...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

DeSantis calls for grand jury investigation of COVID vaccines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is calling for a grand jury investigation into alleged “crimes and wrongdoing” related to COVID-19 vaccines and setting up Florida’s own Public Health Integrity Committee.  The governor’s office announced what it called “aggressive action” Tuesday after DeSantis held a roundtable discussion with physicians, researchers and victims “of adverse events from mRNA vaccines.”  “The federal…
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

Abbott asks state attorney general to investigate NGOs over immigration

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday asked his top law enforcement official to investigate nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) operating in the state over their role in assisting immigrants to cross the U.S.-Mexico border. In a letter to Attorney General Ken Paxton (R), Abbott said the number of “illegal immigrants crossing the Texas-Mexico border has reached…
TEXAS STATE
capitalbnews.org

What Warnock’s Win Means for Black Voters

West End resident Britney Ball was “ecstatic” late Tuesday night when she learned Raphael Warnock had beaten Herschel Walker in their highly publicized U.S. Senate runoff election. The 34-year-old Ball, an engaged mother of two, was at the Rock Steady Caribbean restaurant in West Atlanta with 12 of...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Two dead as tornadoes sweep across South

At least two people were killed amid multiple tornadoes stemming from a strong storm that hit across parts of the Southern United States and could cause more severe weather on Wednesday.  The two people killed were a mother and son in northern Louisiana, where their home was destroyed in the storm.  The boy was found…
LOUISIANA STATE
capitalbnews.org

How Black Voters Turned the Tide in Warnock’s Favor

It’s been about two years since Buckhead resident Greg Weeks came out to vote for anything or anyone, but during Tuesday’s U.S. Senate runoff race, he felt compelled to cast his ballot for Sen. Raphael Warnock. Weeks was “frightened” by the prospect of his opponent, Herschel Walker, representing...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Tech group sues California over kids’ online safety law

Tech industry group NetChoice on Wednesday sued California over a kids’ online safety law, arguing the measure that aims to ramp up privacy protections for minors online would “hobble” free speech.  NetChoice, which names tech giants Google and Meta among its members, said in a complaint the California Age Appropriate Design Code would “harm” rather…
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

810K+
Followers
91K+
Post
575M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy