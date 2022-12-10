Eight consecutive victories have been reeled off by the Miami-Dade College men's basketball team, and a sliver of that success can now be connected to Key Biscayne. Andrew Moran, a skills instructor to an assortment of NBA stars, and who recently took over the Village's increasingly popular youth basketball program, has helped two of the four Miami hometown players on the Sharks sharpen their game.

KEY BISCAYNE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO