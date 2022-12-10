Read full article on original website
islandernews.com
Joint initiative will teach the public about life in the Everglades and the importance of protecting our water supply
The Key Biscayne Community Foundation and The Everglades Foundation have started a free education initiative to teach people about the significance of shielding the supply of drinking water from toxic chemicals. The initiative includes training teachers so they can offer standardized courses about the environment to their students, said Begone...
islandernews.com
Motorized bikes and scooters on sidewalk are recipe for disaster – and lawsuit
I’m a walker, as are so many of Key Biscayne residents – many of whom live along Crandon Boulevard. Many of us are “senior” citizens. We don’t all walk that quickly and some may even struggle to walk straight. Today I had a near miss....
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s best dining spots and meal-deals
The culinary scene in Key Biscayne is loaded with all kinds of cuisine options and dining specials to satisfy any taste or budget. Our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants present some of the most varied - and delicious - dining options on the island. Costa Med Bistro. Everything tastes better with Truffle...
islandernews.com
Three FL cities make new Top 10 list of “Scroogiest” holiday drivers, making FL the most aggressive driving state in the US
The increase in South Florida traffic apparently has not made Miami drivers more aggressive. As a matter of fact, South Florida did not place in the Top 10 of cities with the most aggressive or nicest drivers. That honor, the city with the most aggressive – “Scroogiest” – drivers belong...
islandernews.com
Key Biscayne’s healthier dining options
Monday starts with dense fog… but there is nothing foggy about the delicious and healthy meal alternatives our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants are serving up this Monday, December 12, 2022. La Scala. Come and say Hi or stay to dine with us, a La Scala meal makes Mondays that much...
islandernews.com
Calle Ocho's Azúcar to celebrate National Ice Cream Day Tuesday
Longing for some delicious and different ice cream flavors like Abuela Maria… or El Mani Loco, Mantecado, Plátano Maduro? Tomorrow – Tuesday - is your day. Tuesday, December 13 is National Ice Cream Day and the Azúcar Ice Cream Company, just a short drive from the island in Calle Ocho, can help you celebrate the day while enjoying their artisanal ice creams.
islandernews.com
Woman wins $1 million Lottery scratchoff game with ticket bought at Key Biscayne Winn-Dixie
Turning $5 into a $1 million prize was Christmas magic for Rosalina Vidal, who recently purchased her lucky scratch-off game on Key Biscayne, beating 3 million-to-1 odds. Vidal purchased her winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, at 604 Crandon Boulevard. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
islandernews.com
South Florida insurance company files for Chapter 11 protection
Just as Florida legislators gather in Tallahassee Monday, December 12, to start a special session to prop up the state’s besieged property insurance industry, a South Florida-based insurance company has voluntarily filed for petition under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy Code. FedNat Holding Company, based in Sunrise, Florida said...
islandernews.com
DeSantis appoints Miami’s Green to the Miami-Dade County Court
On Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that Christopher Green, of Miami, was appointed to serve as Judge on the Miami-Dade County Court. Green has served as Assistant State Attorney at the City of Miami Office of the State Attorney since 2000. He previously served as an Associate at Cole,...
islandernews.com
Village Council’s final 2022 meeting will bring on the noise
Gingerbread cookies are baking and the eggnog is pouring. But there still is a little work to be done before the holiday festivities get in full swing. The final Key Biscayne Village Council meeting of the year takes place at 6 p.m. Tuesday with several points of discussion slated, including a tighter rein on electric bicycles, revisiting a potential noise ordinance, and an update on the athletic field workshop plan.
islandernews.com
KB hoops coach key to helping local basketballers achieve at Miami Dade College
Eight consecutive victories have been reeled off by the Miami-Dade College men's basketball team, and a sliver of that success can now be connected to Key Biscayne. Andrew Moran, a skills instructor to an assortment of NBA stars, and who recently took over the Village's increasingly popular youth basketball program, has helped two of the four Miami hometown players on the Sharks sharpen their game.
