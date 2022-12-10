ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

A conversation with WMFE's Amy Green and Joe Byrnes on covering Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole

While neither Hurricane Ian nor Hurricane Nicole made landfall on the inland communities of Central Florida, the impacts were devastating. Many neighborhoods experienced severe flooding that destroyed homes and displaced families. Multimedia Producer Melissa Feito spoke with WMFE journalists Amy Green and Joe Byrnes regarding the WMFE radio news special After the Storms. Green and Byrnes, who cover the environment and elder issues, respectively, contributed reporting to the special. Readers can listen to the full radio special to learn more about the physical, emotional and economic damage of the storms on Central Florida and beyond.
Florida is included in a recall of oysters harvested in Texas

A recall on oysters harvested in southeast Texas includes Florida, health officials said Thursday. The recall issued by the Texas Department of State Health Services comes after more than 40 gastrointestinal illnesses were reported in Texas and Florida. The oysters were harvested from Nov. 17 through Dec. 7 in southeastern...
Medical board clears physician of charges in medical marijuana investigation

The proceedings against Dr. Joseph Dorn, who was one of the first Florida doctors eligible to order medical marijuana for patients, have been closely watched in the state’s medical cannabis community. A state medical board has cleared a doctor who ordered medical marijuana for two undercover investigators posing as...
Proposed changes to Florida's property insurance litigation get pushback

Florida lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that any changes they make to the state's property insurance laws this week should reduce rates, but they're divided on how to get there. “There’s nothing that I’ve seen that actually will bring rates down for homeowners," said House Minority Leader...
Florida on a 31-day streak of declining gas prices

Florida gas prices declined 12 cents per gallon last week. The state average is now on a 31-day streak of declines, falling a total of 41 cents per gallon. On Sunday, the average for gasoline in Florida was $3.16 per gallon. That's 11 cents per gallon more than a year ago.
