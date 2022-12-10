ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Why Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown give the Boston Celtics the NBA's best duo

By Celtics Wire
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

It really was not all that long ago that many NBA analysts were calling for the Boston Celtics to split up star wings Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as the duo struggled to mesh on the court. Fast forward roughly a year later and the discourse has done a U-turn. The pair are widely seen as the best pairing in the league.

What changed for the two forwards that altered things so drastically on the court for Tatum and Brown? While some of it was the defensive foundation laid by the team last season under head coach Ime Udoka, a fair amount ought to be credited with how the team is being asked to play on offense under interim head coach Joe Mazzulla. And we shouldn’t rule out the growth of each player, either.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what the eponymous host of Volume’s “Three Points with Chris Mannix” podcast has to say about their development into the NBA’s best duo.

