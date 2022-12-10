ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

bleedingheartland.com

Let's not surrender a piece of Iowa

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. For decades, small town Iowans were enthralled with 6-on-6 high school girls’ basketball,...
cbs2iowa.com

Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal

DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
98.1 KHAK

TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices

There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
KCRG.com

Iowa Republicans to consider expanding gun rights

Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on building better butter boards for holiday gatherings. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to help you up your butter board game ahead of holiday gatherings. Republicans to call for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas impeachment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Republicans in Washington, D.C. will hold...
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Sioux City Journal

Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials

An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday. Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the...
kiwaradio.com

New State Laws To Be Sought By Gun Rights Advocates In 2023

Statewide, Iowa — Key backers of the right to keep and bear arms amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved a...
KCCI.com

Iowa House Republicans plan to expand gun rights next session

Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl plans to propose gun rights laws next legislative session, according to Iowa House Republicans Communications Director Melissa Deatsch. House Republicans did not say what specific gun rights they're looking to expand but say several proposals are under consideration. That legislation would come in a...
etxview.com

Republicans insiders question direction of party in Pennsylvania

K92.3

Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens

The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
OGDEN, IA
rcreader.com

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Members of Legislature, Firearms Coalition Commemorate 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa

DES MOINES, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa on Friday. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
Agriculture Online

CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back

In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
98.1 KHAK

The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor

The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
IOWA CITY, IA
K92.3

Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa

I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
US 104.9

Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing

The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
