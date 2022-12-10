Read full article on original website
Let's not surrender a piece of Iowa
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for eleven years and represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. For decades, small town Iowans were enthralled with 6-on-6 high school girls’ basketball,...
Iowa labor groups rally at state capitol protesting forced labor deal
DES MOINES, Iowa — Labor groups all over the country rallied more than a week after the government intervened and forced a labor deal to avoid a rail strike. Iowa labor groups joined them gathering at the statehouse to support freight rail workers. The solidarity rally was an opportunity for these groups to raise awareness of working conditions under the class 1 railroad carriers.
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
Iowa Republicans to consider expanding gun rights
Hy-Vee dietitian gives tips on building better butter boards for holiday gatherings. Hy-Vee registered dietitian Julie Gallagher joins us to help you up your butter board game ahead of holiday gatherings. Republicans to call for Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas impeachment. Updated: 4 hours ago. Republicans in Washington, D.C. will hold...
Gov. Reynolds announces 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Gov. Reynolds announced a 16-year veteran teacher from Mitchellville as the 2023 Iowa Teacher of the Year. The Iowa Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958. It honors outstanding teachers who have made an impact on their students and colleagues. Krystal...
Pipeline companies in Iowa, opponents argue over requiring safety materials
An Iowa board should be barred from requiring safety-related documents from a company seeking to build a CO2 pipeline in the state, a lawyer for Summit Carbon Solutions argued Tuesday. Summit, as well as representatives for pipeline companies Wolf Carbon Solutions and Navigator CO2 ventures, argued the materials, which the...
New State Laws To Be Sought By Gun Rights Advocates In 2023
Statewide, Iowa — Key backers of the right to keep and bear arms amendment Iowa voters have just added to Iowa’s Constitution say they’ll introduce a series of gun-related proposals in the 2023 Iowa Legislature. House Republican Leader Matt Windschitl of Missouri Valley has been involved a...
Insiders: The case against Iowan Doug Jensen in the January 6th attack
Doug Jensen, a former Des Moines construction worker, is scheduled to learn on Friday how much time he will face in prison for his role in the attack on the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, 2021
'45 ballots cannot just disappear' | Scott County supervisor questions why House District 81 recount totals aren't matching up
Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken is urging the Iowa Secretary of State to investigate why the recount totals of the House District 81 race don't match the candidate-requested recount vote totals. A letter emailed to Secretary Paul Pate and others in his office from Croken Tuesday night comes after not...
Iowa House Republicans plan to expand gun rights next session
Iowa House Majority Leader Matt Windschitl plans to propose gun rights laws next legislative session, according to Iowa House Republicans Communications Director Melissa Deatsch. House Republicans did not say what specific gun rights they're looking to expand but say several proposals are under consideration. That legislation would come in a...
Republicans insiders question direction of party in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG — Republicans inside and outside Pennsylvania government say that despite a disastrous midterm election, they don’t see signs that the party is shifting its electoral or governing strategies away from contentious social issues like restricting abortion. Some party insiders say that trend is a bad sign for...
Residents In An Iowa Town Are Fighting To Legalize Chickens
The poultry industry in Iowa has been through the wringer this year. Iowa is currently dealing with its second outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, this year. The disease first popped up in Iowa again back in March and then after a summer hiatus again in October. Since October there have been over 2 million domestic birds in Iowa affected by the disease.
Iowa State Patrol sergeant talks about marijuana legalization in Missouri
DES MOINES, Iowa — On November 8, Missourians passed Amendment 3, which legalized the recreational use of marijuana. Exactly one month later, the new law has officially taken effect and adults can possess and use marijuana in Missouri, but what does this mean for Iowa since Missouri and Iowa share a border?
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Members of Legislature, Firearms Coalition Commemorate 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa
DES MOINES, IOWA (December 9, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate hosted a ceremony with members of the Legislature and the Iowa Firearms Coalition to commemorate the ratification of the 49th Amendment to the Constitution of the State of Iowa on Friday. The event was held in the Secretary of State’s Office in the Iowa Capitol building.
CO2 pipeline company plays hardball as Iowa counties fight back
In Iowa, deep-pocketed corporations are hoping to build carbon dioxide pipelines across hundreds of miles of farmland. But county governments are putting the brakes on development by passing ordinances to protect people in the pipelines’ path. In response, Summit Carbon Solutions, the company farthest along in the state’s permitting process, is punching back, filing federal lawsuits to overturn the ordinances and forcing counties to spend scarce taxpayer dollars to defend themselves.
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Wahls Says Governor’s School Choice Plan An ‘Existential Threat’ To Public Education
Statewide Iowa — The Minority Leader in the Iowa Senate says Democrats will do what they can to push back on the governor’s goal of sending more state tax dollars to private schools. Senate Democratic Leader Zach Wahls says the plan is a threat to rural schools. Last...
Raccoons Poised To Take Over The State of Iowa
I grew up on a farm in rural Jones County. Seeing wildlife was a daily occurrence. Cats, dogs, cattle, mice, deer, heck even the occasional coyote. But it took me living in the city to see as many raccoons as I have. Sure I saw a few growing up on the farm, but it was usually around sweet corn season and they were looking for an easy meal. It turns out the easier meal is my trash can in Marion. Yes, the raccoon population in Iowa is surging and one reason is less trapping.
Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing
The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
