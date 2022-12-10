Read full article on original website
Q&A: Roger Deakins on cinema’s past and future
NEW YORK (AP) — The first photograph Roger Deakins ever took, in 1969 Bournemouth, England, shows a man and a woman quietly eating lunch on a bench outside a ladies room. A sign reads: “Keep it to yourself.”. Deakins has taken countless images since that first snap. He’s...
Adam Driver fights dinosaurs in new movie 65's dramatic first trailer
Adam Driver's new sci-fi movie 65 has revealed its first official trailer. The trailer sees Driver's character, an astronaut named Mills, crash-landing on a mysterious planet after his ship is hit by an undocumented asteroid. Armed with advanced gadgets and weapons, he locates one survivor, a child named Koa (Ariana...
Timothée Chalamet confirms Dune 2 filming has finished with new on-set photo
Timothée Chalamet has confirmed that filming has wrapped on Dune: Part Two. The actor, who plays Paul Atreides in the sci-fi saga, posed for a photo with his father, Marc, with the beautiful desert landscape surrounding them. “DUNE 2 WRAPPED (with desert dad!!),” he wrote on Instagram.
JoJo Siwa, Octavia Spencer, Kerry Washington and more remember Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
Boss is known for being Ellen DeGeneres' DJ on her daytime talk show and frequent guest host.
These Fans Simply Could Not Get Enough Of "Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio"
THIS is how you make a Pinocchio movie!
The Witcher: Blood Origin review — Can this franchise survive without Henry Cavill?
The Witcher: Blood Origin spoilers won't be found in this review. The Witcherverse is changing in a big way, and no, we're not just talking about the arrival of Blood Origin. After three seasons, Henry Cavill will leave The Witcher's flagship show for destinations — and bathtubs — unknown.
Will Smith Said An "Emancipation" Costar Spit On Him
Emancipation is Will's latest movie, hailed as his "comeback" following the Oscars incident with Chris Rock.
Waterloo Road star Angela Griffin reveals how reboot differs from original series
Waterloo Road is coming back to kick off 2023 in a big way, but this reboot isn't about taking us back to the mid 2000s — instead, it's reflecting the time we're in now. Speaking to Radio Times, Angela Griffin spoke about why she agreed to reprise her role as Kim Campbell, who has gone from head of pastoral care to head teacher, stating that it was the show's promise to explore the issues facing modern pupils that brought her back.
Young Royals future is confirmed by Netflix
It's official! Netflix has confirmed Young Royals will be back for a third and final season. The bittersweet news was announced by Netflix Nordic on Twitter today (December 14) with a Young Royal-ised rendition of 'Twelve Days Of Christmas', sung by none other than the Hillerska choir. The show's head...
Why The Beatles’ ‘Strawberry Fields Forever’ Made Yoko Ono ‘Emotional’
Yoko Ono once revealed she became emotional every time she heard The Beatles' "Strawberry Fields Forever." The track was a hit twice in the United Kingdom.
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score is revealed
Avatar: The Way of Water's Rotten Tomatoes score has been revealed after the first reviews landed. James Cameron's sequel, more than a decade in the making, will finally arrive in cinemas later this week, revisiting the world of Pandora as the Sully family must once again rally to save their majestic world.
Hollyoaks airs fallout of Leah Barnes and Mason Chen-Williams twist
Note: The following article contains discussion of sexual misconduct. Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired the fallout of Leah Barnes and Mason Chen-Williams' shocking twist. Earlier this week, an irate Mason posted photos of a drunken Leah on his Men's First forum and later lied to Charlie Dean by claiming...
Avatar: The Way of Water is a visual masterpiece let down by familiar story
"The way of water has no beginning and no end," says one character in Avatar: The Way of Water, which as well as being the Metkayina's belief could just as easily be applied to the wait for Avatar fans. 13 years have passed since the release of Avatar and the...
Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham teases Gabby's new romance storyline
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale star Rosie Bentham has shared more details of Gabby Thomas' latest romance storyline, which begins tonight (December 14) with the arrival of a new character. Show bosses have cast Lewis Cope in the role of Nicky, a male nanny who gets hired at Home Farm to...
Hollyoaks airs disturbing twist for Leah Barnes in Mason radical misogyny story
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Mason Chen-Williams has made up a sick lie about Leah Barnes on social media in his Hollyoaks radical misogyny story. Like Eric Foster, Mason has become increasingly swayed in recent months by the misogynistic views of a Men's First forum that disparages women. Monday's (December 12) first-look...
Alita: Battle Angel 2 gets a promising update
Alita: Battle Angel may be one step closer to getting a sequel, after producer Jon Landau gave a positive update. An adaptation of Japanese manga also known as Gunnm, Robert Rodriguez's cyberpunk sci-fi animated movie was released in 2019. The film — co-written by Avatar's James Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis — has earned a loyal following since it first hit cinemas, with a fanbase known as the 'Alita Army' relentlessly campaigning for a follow-up.
EastEnders boss explains surprise return in Dot funeral episode
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders aired a surprise return for Ian Beale during Dot Branning's funeral episode tonight. Monday night's (December 12) special extended edition saw several past characters reappear as Dot was laid to rest. In October, EastEnders announced that Dot's old friends Colin Russell, Mary Smith, Lofty Holloway, Disa...
Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope teases possible twist in nanny Nicky story
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale newcomer Lewis Cope has discussed the possibility of a twist in newcomer Nicky's storyline. The ITV1 soap recently announced that Lewis had been cast in the role of Nicky, who's about to start working as Home Farm's new nanny. Wednesday's hour-long episode (December 14) sees Nicky...
A Spy Among Friends director explains why the show is deliberately confusing
A Spy Among Friends director Nick Murphy has has explained his reason for the show's confusing narrative, saying it was a deliberate choice to "discombobulate" viewers. Throughout the series, the show jumps between several locations across 30 years as it tells the story of Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and KGB double agent Kim Philby (Guy Pearce). Murphy explained that it was a conscious decision from the beginning not to explicitly label each location and year, in order to focus on the show's emotional storyline.
EastEnders confirms proposal in Lola Pearce Christmas storyline
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has offered a first look at Lola and Jay's Christmas storyline. New pictures show Jay popping the question to Lola in heartwarming scenes on Christmas Day. Lola's heartbreaking storyline began on screen back in October, when she was diagnosed with a brain tumour and was later...
