Riverside, CA

iebusinessdaily.com

Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million

Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
RIVERSIDE, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA

Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up

A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose

An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County

Riverside County will receive more than $250,000 under a legal settlement reached with The TJX Companies over the illegal disposal of hazardous materials at stores throughout California, it was announced today.   TJX was sued by district attorneys' offices throughout the state, with Riverside County and four others taking the lead in the civil action, which The post TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police report road closure in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley

The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise

Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA

