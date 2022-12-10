Read full article on original website
iebusinessdaily.com
Riverside restaurants sell for $4.2 million
Three restaurants in Riverside have been sold for $4.2 million. The fast-food establishments, all next door to each other, were sold in separate transactions, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga, which brokered both deals. Plant Power, at 3940 University Ave., covers 2,250 square feet and sold for...
Meet James Morelos, Founder of Palm Springs’ Mojave Flea Trading Post
The peak of a pandemic might not seem like an opportune time to open a business, but for James Morelos, it was perfect. With an eye for vintage and the original, the maker’s market veteran turned his roving pop-up concept into a permanent Palm Springs fixture just under two years ago — and it became an instant overnight success.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Moreno Valley, CA
Moreno Valley in Riverside County, Southern California, has a dynamic and vibrant community. The city is bursting with life, culture, and beauty that amazes anyone who steps foot in it. It offers various activities you can enjoy and many attractions to explore. Here are just a few free things to...
Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up
A homeless encampment set up on the sidewalk along Crossley Road between the PetSmart and Walmart in Palm Springs has been cleaned up. Palm Springs police Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said they have been receiving complaints about over the last three weeks about people camping in tents in the area. Araiza said Walmart staff met with The post Homeless encampment near Palm Springs Walmart cleaned up appeared first on KESQ.
Beaumont, CA real estate market update
Beaumont, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Beaumont, California, which is located in Riverside County.
rctc.org
Riverside Transit Agency Launches GoMicro On-Demand Service in Hemet and San Jacinto
The Point: RTA will offer micro transit rides in Hemet-San Jacinto starting December 19. Ride-hailing apps have revolutionized how commuters and leisure travelers move around our cities and communities. With just a few clicks, we can request a car to pick us up for medical appointments, dinner with friends, or to go home.
thepalmspringspost.com
Progress on ‘generational’ effort to bring commuter rail to city, valley noted at recent meeting
It’s been a few months since we last heard anything about the proposed rail service between parts of the Coachella Valley and Los Angeles, but a recent Palm Springs City Council meeting proved the issue is not far from city officials’ minds. Driving the news: Mayor Lisa Middleton,...
NBC Los Angeles
Inland Empire Kids Given 2 Xmas Options: Gift or Donation. See What They Chose
An Inland Empire resident is switching things up for this holiday season. The woman, who only wants to be identified as “Aunt Karry,” typically showers her four nieces and nephews with gifts every Christmas. But this year, she offered them options: "You can get a gift of your choice or cash/gift cards or I can donate the money I would spend on your Christmas presents to animal shelters.
Corona, CA real estate market update
Corona, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Corona, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting
A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on Nov. 25 in Desert Hot Springs. The shooting was reported at around 11:45 a.m. on Cactus Street near 6th Street. Officers arrived and found a man dead outside of a residence with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at The post Arrest made in deadly Desert Hot Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County
Riverside County will receive more than $250,000 under a legal settlement reached with The TJX Companies over the illegal disposal of hazardous materials at stores throughout California, it was announced today. TJX was sued by district attorneys' offices throughout the state, with Riverside County and four others taking the lead in the civil action, which The post TJX settles claims over improper disposal of chemicals in Riverside County appeared first on KESQ.
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market update
Moreno Valley, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Moreno Valley, California, which is located in Riverside County.
Police report road closure in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Police Department is alerting the public about a road closure. It was reported at 4:26 p.m. that North Indian Canyon Drive, through the wash, will be closed due to flooding. According to police, the area includes North Indian Canyon Drive between Sunrise Parkway and Palm Spring Station. Stay with News Channel 3 The post Police report road closure in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside, CA real estate market update
Riverside, CA real estate market updatePhoto bySuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the November 2022 and December 2022 real estate market for Riverside, California, which is located in Riverside County.
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
vvng.com
Permits filed to construct 2 warehouses in Hesperia with over 1.8 million square feet combined, south of Target
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Two conditional use permits have been filed with the City of Hesperia to construct approximately 1.8 million square feet of industrial warehouse space on approximately 97 acres of vacant land, south of Target. The two buildings will be constructed under one project, with one being...
Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley
The Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage began Monday morning, and thousands of people are taking part in the walk. The pilgrimage started at 6:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Solitude in Palm Springs. From there thousands of people started the 32-mile trek to head to Our Lady of Solitude in Coachella. Overall the walk is The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage is underway throughout Coachella Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Fontana Herald News
Four suspects are arrested after they allegedly fled store in Victoria Gardens with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise
Four suspects, including two juveniles, were apprehended after they allegedly fled a store in Victoria Gardens in Rancho Cucamonga with more than $1,600 worth of merchandise, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Dec. 10 at about 5:36 p.m., deputies assigned to the mall responded to a report...
Blood bank’s supplies of one blood type `hours’ away from shrinking to zero
One of the Inland Empire’s largest blood banks is on the verge of completely exhausting its supply of the most commonly utilized blood type for transfusions, prompting calls Monday for blood donors to help prevent the shortage from becoming an all-out emergency that threatens patients’ lives. “We are...
