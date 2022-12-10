ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

iuhoosiers.com

IU Falls in College Cup Final Shootout

CARY, N.C. – The 2022 NCAA men's soccer championship was decided by the slimmest of margins on Monday (Dec. 12) night, as No. 13-seeded Indiana men's soccer fell to No. 3 Syracuse in penalties, 7-6, after a 2-2 draw through 110 minutes at WakeMed Soccer Park. The Hoosiers fought...
CARY, NC
iuhoosiers.com

DiPrimio: “They were terrific” – Hoosiers Fall Just Short of Another Title

CARY, N.C. – Tears came. Of course, they did. Hoosiers lay strewn on the WakeMed Soccer Park field, buckled by emotion and the sense of what might have been. Another overtime national championship opportunity. Another painful defeat, the third in the last six seasons, this time by a 7-6 penalty kick shootout to third-seeded Syracuse.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

Indiana Meets Syracuse in National Championship Match

CARY, N.C. — The ninth star is within reach. The No. 13-seeded Indiana men's soccer team (14-4-6, 3-1-4 B1G) will play in the NCAA national championship match on Monday (Dec. 12) against No. 3 Syracuse (18-2-4, 5-1-2 ACC) at WakeMed Soccer Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET.
CARY, NC
iuhoosiers.com

No. 14/11 Indiana Falls to No. 10/9 Arizona in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS -- Indiana refused to concede. That's the good Las Vegas Clash news. It learned plenty about what it needs to improve. That's more good news from Saturday night's 89-75 loss to No. 10 Arizona. It couldn't get crucial crunch-time defensive stops. That was the deal breaker. "I don't...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

