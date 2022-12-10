This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. We’ve already heard that Trump’s third bid for the presidency isn’t getting off to the best start, as he is losing so much support from the people he relied on so heavily back in 2016 when he won the presidency. However, he seems to have bigger things to worry about now, as it’s just been revealed that the Supreme Court has agreed to release his tax returns after he fought for years to block them – and as you can imagine, he is *not* happy!

13 DAYS AGO