Josephine Gates, 86, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home in Perry, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill in Perry, Iowa.

PERRY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO