Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wsipfm.com
The Man Know as the ‘Bogus Beggar’ Arrested a Second Time in Paintsville
Here is additional information on the arrest of the man known throughout the state as the “Bogus Beggar.” On Saturday, Dec 10 the Paintsville Police Dept. arrested 40 year-old Gary Thompson of Louisville. Thompson was charged with criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Reports indicated that Thompson was outside a local business asking for money and rides. He was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Following his release on Monday, the Paintsville Police Dept was called back to the business were Thompson was arrested on Saturday. Police say he was doing the dsame thing as before and he was arrested once again. Thompson is well known for allegedly pretending to be disabled while panhandling in the Louisville area. The Pikeville Police Dept also reported that Thompson had been in the Pikeville area last week.
wsipfm.com
School Bus Driver, Substitute Teacher Accused of Sending Inappropriate Message to Students
A man working as a school bus driver and substitute teacher in Lewis Co has been arrested in connection with inappropriate messages sent to several students. According to WSAZ reports, Patrick Tumlin, of Vanceburg has been charged with procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means.Tumlin allegedly admitted to investigators he did send the messages, but stated that he was “joking.” Screenshots of the inappropriate messages were saved on one student’s phone and in one screenshot, Tumlin’s face is visible. Tumlin told officers he did not know the ages of the students involved. Officials say Tumlin’s phone was seized as evidence and a search warrant was obtained. Tumlin was lodged in the Greenup Co Detention Center.
wsipfm.com
Missing Carter Co Man’s Body Found in Pond
The body of a missing Carter Co man was found Friday afternoon in a pond. According to the Kentucky State Police, 53 year-old Douglas Turley’s truck was found in a pond located along Hall Road near the Hitchins area on Sunday, December 4, but dive teams were unable to locate the body during a search the following day. Trooper Shane Goodall says Turley’s friends from the Greenup Co area and neighbors were searching the pond on Friday and found Turley’s body. Trooper Goodall says foul play is not suspected and the body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy.
wsipfm.com
Man Sentenced to Life for Kidnapping Woman and Shooting Officer
A Boyd Co man faces life in prison after being sentenced yesterday. Johnathan Lee Smithers was sentenced for kidnapping a woman and later shooting a police officer. He pleaded guilty earlier this year. Officials say the woman was his partner at the time of the kidnapping and add the police officer survived life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 0