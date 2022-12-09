Here is additional information on the arrest of the man known throughout the state as the “Bogus Beggar.” On Saturday, Dec 10 the Paintsville Police Dept. arrested 40 year-old Gary Thompson of Louisville. Thompson was charged with criminal trespassing, soliciting unlawful compensation, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. Reports indicated that Thompson was outside a local business asking for money and rides. He was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Following his release on Monday, the Paintsville Police Dept was called back to the business were Thompson was arrested on Saturday. Police say he was doing the dsame thing as before and he was arrested once again. Thompson is well known for allegedly pretending to be disabled while panhandling in the Louisville area. The Pikeville Police Dept also reported that Thompson had been in the Pikeville area last week.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO