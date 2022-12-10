Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Prior to Covid, did we EVER wear masks? Nope! Should we now? Nope!
Guest
2d ago
Just stay home if you’re sick! That’s all! Simple…
Viruses are Rapidly Spreading: Are Mask Mandates Back in Massachusetts?
Massachusetts communities are dealing with increased rates of COVID, RSV, and flu to the point where many students in school systems throughout the commonwealth are staying home. Likewise, many folks have been masking up again when they are out and about, particularly if they are around other people. This makes sense since all of these viruses are strong and spreading. I myself have noticed when I'm out grocery shopping in the Berkshires that more and more people are wearing masks. About 50 percent of shoppers have a mask on whereas a few months ago, that number was greatly reduced.
Another Major Health Issue Has Increased in Massachusetts Due to the Pandemic
Massachusetts residents have felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in a variety of ways including the physical ailments of the coronavirus. In addition, the loss of jobs along with the uncertainty of being able to pay bills and provide food and shelter for families are all a result of the pandemic. Needless to say, the pandemic has made for some very stressful times and Massachusetts is no exception.
CDC says more Mass. counties at elevated rate of COVID risk
Ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk from COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an assessment based on their rate of new cases and the capacity of local hospitals to treat patients. Before Thanksgiving, two of the state’s 14 counties were rated “medium” on the...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several school districts delayed the start of classes Monday morning because of the icy road conditions following Sunday's snow.Check the latest list here.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: COVID risk in our area based on new data
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is getting answers on the latest COVID-19 data as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ten Massachusetts counties are at an elevated risk, but three counties in western mass are at low risk. Western Mass News checked in with Baystate Medical Center...
NECN
Snow-Related Crashes Reported Across Mass., NH
“I’m not ready for this! I was in Florida yesterday – I’m like, 'Why did I come home?!'”. Numerous crashes are being reported on roadways across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as snow has begun falling across the region. Traffic in many areas has reportedly slowed to a crawl.
School delays and closings in Massachusetts for Dec. 12
Snow fell overnight in parts of Massachusetts Sunday into Monday morning, causing some schools to issue delayed starts and Massachusetts State Police issuing restricted speeds on Interstate 90. As of 5 a.m., Massachusetts State Police had placed a speed restriction of 40 mph on I-90 between New York and mile...
fallriverreporter.com
23-year-old Massachusetts man sentenced to prison for setting fire to Rhode Island business
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old Massachusetts man who set three fires inside a Rhode Island mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to the Rhode Island Department of Justice, Jacob E. Lahousse previously...
fallriverreporter.com
New report calls for major changes to Massachusetts system for parents looking for help with troubled children
BOSTON, MA — The Massachusetts Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board released a major policy report Wednesday with recommendations for improving the way the state provides support to families who are struggling with their child’s behaviors, such as truancy or repeatedly running away from home. The Office of...
MA Residents Have More Options To Receive MOOLAH, MOOLAH, MOOLAH!
A recent bout of food insecurity in neighboring Chelsea, Massachusetts has hundreds of Americans applying for monthly payments that are estimated at about $400 in January of 2023. During the COVID-19 pandemic, The Chelsea Eats Universal Basic Income Pilot rewarded 2.000 households with these stipends from November 2020 through August 2021.
Man vanishes in Massachusetts after getting locked out of vehicle, police say
Michael Gray, a 31-year-old from Maine, has vanished in the Boston area after getting locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night, Peabody Police say.
Turnto10.com
Determined drivers can find gasoline for under $3 a gallon
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Drivers determined to find low gasoline prices in Rhode Island will be rewarded for their efforts. At least three gas stations in Warwick have it for under $3 a gallon. American Dream Gas is advertising $2.95 a gallon for regular. A Shell station and a...
Massachusetts Town to Become First to Actively Shoot and Kill Coyotes
Recently, coyotes in Massachusetts have been an issue throughout the state. There have been several reports of coyote attacks in the past months and now one town in the Bay State is looking to take matters a step further to remedy the situation. The Massachusetts town has approved the hiring of federal sharpshooters so they may kill 'habituated coyotes'.
Maine Can Expect A Whopper Of A Winter Winter Storm On Friday
So far, we have had a really mild fall. We started off November with a heatwave, after all. It definitely looks like that is changing, though. We had shocking cold over the weekend and some parts of Maine had snow on Monday morning. Now, it is looking like we are...
Massachusetts Question 2 on regulation of dental insurance becomes law, goes into effect in 2024
Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin has signed Question 2 into law on Wednesday, which was approved by voters in the state in November.
308 Mass. fire departments receive millions in grant money for new safety equipment
BOSTON — Hundreds of fire departments throughout Massachusetts will be able to pay for new safety gear as part of a movement by the Baker administration to distribute over $1 billion in grant money. Three hundred and eight departments will be granted $5 million in order to purchase new...
nbcboston.com
Snow Now Falling in Parts of New England. See the Latest Snowfall Total Maps
Cloudy skies, cold temperatures, wind chills in the 20s and snow! That pretty much describes our Sunday. We’re tracking snow pushing out of western New England eastward. This snow may spread as far east as Boston but it will be limited and difficult to accumulate in eastern Mass. Worcester county may see up to an inch or two of snow and just west of it the snow will begin to accumulate more.
These Mass. cities got perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality
“Now, more than ever, we need our cities and municipalities to be places where all people are guaranteed the safety and protection they deserve." Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores for LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies, and programs. The Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown,...
fallriverreporter.com
Governor-elect Healey hiring effort “very intense”; discusses influx of migrants
STATE HOUSE, BOSTON, DEC. 9, 2022….Closer now to her swearing-in than to when she was elected, Gov.-elect Maura Healey said Thursday that she is continuing to work on picking people to join her team. During a visit to the State House, Healey was asked if she would be open...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
