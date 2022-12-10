Read full article on original website
Jim Pentico honored with Quilt of Valor Sunday
Jim Pentico of Perry was presented with a Quilt of Valor in ceremonies Sunday evening at the Hotel Pattee. With his family at his side, Cpl. Pentico received the honorary quilt in recognition of his service in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Highlights of Pentico’s working life were...
Luther quartet to play in January / Cuarteto de Luther tocará en enero
The Perry Fine Arts Concert Series will present Jake Doty and the Swensongs on Jan. 22. 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. Jake Doty and the Swensongs are a dynamic group of musicians who play a wide variety of your favorite songs, from classic rock and pop to country artists. The group features Jake Doty on acoustic guitar and vocals; Dave Swenson on electric guitar, keyboards, fiddle and vocals; Austin Lutes-Swenson on bass and vocals; and Paul Navara on drums.
Josephine Gates of Perry
Josephine Gates, 86, of Perry passed away Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, at her home in Perry, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held Monday, Dec. 19 at 11 a.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. Burial will be in the Violet Hill in Perry, Iowa.
Ruby Faller of Perry
Ruby Faller, 95, of Perry passed away Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the King’s Garden Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A private family service will be held at a later date. Ruby Faller was born Jan. 26, 1927, in Tripp, S.D., to Adam and Emilia...
Donna Rae Pohl of Perry
Graveside services for Donna Rae Pohl, 60, of Perry will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry. A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring of 2023. Donna died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
Letter to the editor: Keep gravel pit out of Granger Homestead
The Dallas County Board of Adjustment will be meeting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Community Services Room at 25747 N Ave., Adel. This meeting is the final step in the approval of a sand and gravel pit that is proposed by Martin Marietta to be located at 190th Street and W Avenue in Granger.
Rosetta ‘Rosie’ Peters of Adel
Rosetta Marie Peters, 95, passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at the Taylor House in Des Moines, Iowa, surrounded by her family. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the Faith Lutheran Church in Adel from 3-6 p.m., with family present from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Panther Creek Church of the Brethren in rural Adel. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
Wind advisory to be in effect most of Tuesday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a wind advisory for the Perry area from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Southeast winds of 25 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 50 mph, are forecast for much of central Iowa. Tree limbs could be blown down...
Perry Police Report December 12
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 14
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Rungere Elia, 32, of 778 N.E. Conner Court, Waukee, was arrested on a warrant for probation violation. Yasun Aught, 21, of 221 N.W. Prairieside Dr., Waukee, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended.
Panorama cagers end home stand, will travel this week
PANORA, Iowa — The Panorama girls basketball team, now ranked 15th in Class 2A, came out strong on Friday night against West Central Valley, coming away with the 52-18 win. Kaitlin Kent led the Panthers in scoring with 10 points. “We have had a different leading scorer each game...
