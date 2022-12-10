The Perry Fine Arts Concert Series will present Jake Doty and the Swensongs on Jan. 22. 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Perry Performing Arts Center at 1200 18th St. in Perry. Jake Doty and the Swensongs are a dynamic group of musicians who play a wide variety of your favorite songs, from classic rock and pop to country artists. The group features Jake Doty on acoustic guitar and vocals; Dave Swenson on electric guitar, keyboards, fiddle and vocals; Austin Lutes-Swenson on bass and vocals; and Paul Navara on drums.

