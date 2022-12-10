A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.

