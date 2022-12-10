Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wqkt.com
Stefanko has bond reduction request denied as she awaits new trial
A Rittman woman’s request to have her bond lowered while she awaits a new trial has been denied. A judge in Summit County recently opted to continue Erica Stefanko’s bond at $200,000. The 39-year old was convicted of aggravated murder in November of 2020 for the 2012 killing of 25-year old Ashley Biggs. Police say Stefanko made a bogus pizza delivery call that lured Biggs to the spot where she was killed by Stefanko’s now ex-husband. The 9th District Court of Appeals overturned Stefanko’s conviction in July though, finding that her rights were violated when her ex, who is now serving life in prison, was permitted to testify at her trial via video.
‘Outdated’ science gets 20-year-old Ohio murder conviction thrown out
COLUMBUS, OH (WCMH) — A man who has already spent nearly 20 years in prison will now get a retrial after his conviction was thrown out, according to the Ohio Innocence Project. Arrested and charged in February 2002, a Franklin County judge last week overturned Alan J. Butts’ 2003 murder conviction for the death of […]
crawfordcountynow.com
Bond set for Grandmother accused of probation violation
BUCYRUS—Diane Ross, 51, of Galion, was arraigned on charges of violating her community control. According to allegations, Ross was taken into custody after she was caught on surveillance cameras with her grandchild, who was under five years old. Ross was initially convicted in December 2021 of child endangerment, a...
YAHOO!
Murder trial of Columbus man accused of shooting bystander in fight ends in hung jury
A jury could not reach a verdict Monday in the murder trial of a man Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack's office has accused of fatally shooting a bystander in a 2020 dispute outside a Downtown nightclub. Anthony Humphrey Jr., 21, is charged in Franklin County Common Pleas Court with aggravated...
After Ohio sues Dollar General, stickers warning of overcharging being added in Franklin County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Multiple stores in Ohio face lawsuits for deceptive pricing and customers going to some of those stores will soon be warned to make sure their receipts are accurate. Franklin County Auditor Michael Stinziano said Tuesday that stores that have failed multiple scanner inspections will have warning signs added to its scanners […]
Deputy kills armed, ‘agitated’ man during Powell domestic disturbance
POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a “highly agitated” Powell man Monday after he called and told a dispatcher to “send the cops.” Around 9 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call from Sean Michael Hinton, 42, who urged law enforcement without giving a reason to come to his […]
cleveland19.com
Stark County teacher says she was forced to resign for ‘declining to put religious beliefs aside’
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A former teacher is now suing the Jackson Local School District after she said district officials forced her to resign when she refused to participate in the “social transition” of students. According to a federal lawsuit filed by the attorneys for Vivian Geraghty,...
huroninsider.com
Huron City Schools teacher accused of threatening to fight student
HURON – A Huron City Schools teacher is now under investigation by both the school district and police after a junior high student accused him of threatening to fight him. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, the student and his mother came to the police station on December 7 to file a report.
‘Don’t be afraid’: Scam Squad looks to stop fraudsters in Medina County
The Scam Squad, a new partnership with federal state and local authorities, aims to protect victims from scams and help recoup financial loss.
cleveland19.com
Prosecutor announces new scam squad in Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina County prosecutor and the Medina County Office for Older Adults (MCOOA) have joined forces to create the Medina County Scam Squad. Medina County Prosecutor S. Forrest Thompson said the goal of the squad is to educate Medina County residents about the different types of scams, encourage residents to report scams, and connect victims with the agency best suited to investigate.
WHIZ
Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine
COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust. The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony. On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office...
YAHOO!
Delaware County deputy shoots, kills man wearing body armor, carrying guns
A Delaware County deputy shot and killed a 42-year-old man Monday night who was wearing body armor and carrying multiple firearms. The Delaware County Sheriff's office said it had received a call about 9 p.m. Monday from a "highly agitated male" who was asking that police come to his home on the 600 block of Slate Hollow Court in Powell.
YAHOO!
Franklin County court roundup: three plead in unrelated homicide cases; murder case dismissed
Three Columbus men have pleaded guilty to unrelated fatal shootings they had committed as teens, and Franklin County prosecutors have dismissed a murder case because witnesses couldn't be located. Here is some of the latest news out of Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. Keyontay Perry, 20, is facing at...
13abc.com
Tiffin police investigates the death of a juvenile
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) -A juvenile male was found dead near a bike path on Monday morning. According to a statement released by the Tiffin Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:13 a.m. of an unresponsive male that was found on or nearby a bike pathway near Hopewell Avenue.
For raping underage girl, man faces up to life in prison
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping an underage girl more than once. Kristopher Collins, 29, was convicted on two counts of rape of a juvenile in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday, the county prosecutor’s office announced. He was […]
YAHOO!
How did Canton Township 3-year-old get the gun?
When you're around 3 or 4, life starts to come into focus. You start being able to remember incidents in your life. On Dec. 2, a Canton Township woman escaped serious injury ― and possibly death ― after being accidentally shot by her 3 year-old son. Now, you...
Separate shootings wound 4 people in Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Four people were wounded in separate shootings during the weekend, including three males who were shot while sitting in a vehicle in the West Akron neighborhood. The shootings are in addition to a shooting early Monday morning at a skate park in the Ellet neighborhood in...
crawfordcountynow.com
Morrow Sheriff investigating deaths of two horses
MOUNT GILEAD—On Dec. 1 Morrow County Deputies were dispatched to a farm on State Route 97 in North Bloomfield Township to investigate a suspicious death involving two horses. When deputies arrived, they located two horses laying in the pasture field, one horse was deceased, the second horse was still...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County detectives searching for truck involved in shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying the owner or driver of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting last month. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a black-colored truck they said has dark tinted windows, including the windshield.
Police: Gahanna suspect posted bail, contacted victim
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days. The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34. On Monday, officers […]
Comments / 0