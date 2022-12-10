Read full article on original website
Related
Nuclear fusion: How long until this breakthrough discovery can power your house
Researchers for decades have attempted to recreate nuclear fusion -- replicating the energy that powers the sun. Here's what you need to know about this new form of nuclear energy that could eventually turn on your lights.
Sam Bankman-Fried's parents were at his hearing in the Bahamas, and his mother laughed during the proceedings, report says
Both of Bankman-Fried's parents are on the faculty at Stanford Law School and remain in the Bahamas with their son.
Two sisters just reunited with the mystery woman who gave them $100 on a plane 23 years ago
It took decades for two refugee sisters to find the mystery woman who gave them $100 on a plane the day they first arrived in the US. Reuniting with her was even more powerful than they'd imagined.
An Ethiopian professor was murdered by a mob. A lawsuit alleges Facebook fueled the violence
The son of an Ethiopian chemistry professor who was killed during unrest in the country last year has filed a lawsuit against Meta, Facebook's parent company, alleging that the social media platform is fueling viral hate and violence, harming people across eastern and southern Africa.
'Shame on you': Club Q survivors blame GOP rhetoric for mass violence
Survivors of the Club Q mass shooting directly tied Republicans' rhetoric to the massacre at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub and detailed their experiences on the night of the shooting, in prepared testimony read before the House Oversight and Reform committee Wednesday.
Parents of Sam Bankman-Fried face scrutiny over their roles in FTX
Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators.
Opinion: Sandy Hook was the start of misinformation running amok
In the decade since a troubled young man turned his mother's AR-15-style rifle on first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, nearly every mass shooting and high-profile crime has been followed by misinformation and conspiracy theories that re-victimize those affected by tragedy, subjecting them to online torment and obfuscating public discourse on ways to prevent similar tragedies, writes Amanda J. Crawford.
Nevada, New Mexico and Georgia officials subpoenaed by DOJ for records related to 2020 election
Local officials in Nevada, New Mexico and Georgia have received federal subpoenas for records related to the 2020 election as the Justice Department's investigation intensifies in battleground states.
Father of missing US student studying in France pushes back against French prosecutor's statement
Just days before he was supposed to come home for Christmas, an American college student studying in France is still missing as his father challenged the local prosecutor's claims about his son.
Sam Bankman-Fried, FTX's founder, is arrested in the Bahamas
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of failed crypto exchange FTX, was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday after US prosecutors filed criminal charges against him, according to a statement from the government of the Bahamas.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
CNN
1M+
Followers
178K+
Post
1084M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0