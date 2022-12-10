ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parents of Sam Bankman-Fried face scrutiny over their roles in FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried's multibillion-dollar crypto empire was run primarily by "grossly inexperienced and unsophisticated individuals" who failed to institute basic corporate controls and even relied on QuickBooks to do their accounting, according to investigators.
Opinion: Sandy Hook was the start of misinformation running amok

In the decade since a troubled young man turned his mother's AR-15-style rifle on first graders at Sandy Hook Elementary School, nearly every mass shooting and high-profile crime has been followed by misinformation and conspiracy theories that re-victimize those affected by tragedy, subjecting them to online torment and obfuscating public discourse on ways to prevent similar tragedies, writes Amanda J. Crawford.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
