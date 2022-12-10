Warrior Nun‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind. Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his...

1 DAY AGO