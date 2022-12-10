Read full article on original website
'The White Lotus' star reveals how hard it was for cast to keep secret
"The White Lotus" actor Will Sharpe joins "CNN This Morning" to talk about the season finale and what he admires about show director Mike White.
BBC
Nottingham Forest: Third-choice keeper Jordan Smith on how famous save changed Reds' fate
That save. One moment - summed up in two words in club folklore - defines Jordan Smith's 20 years at Nottingham Forest, his cult status among Reds fans and the part he played in getting the Tricky Trees back to the Premier League. "It's the save that will haunt me...
BBC
Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff hurt in Top Gear accident
Top Gear presenter Andrew "Freddie" Flintoff has been hurt in an accident while filming for the BBC show. He received medical care at the scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment. The incident happened at Top Gear's test track at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey. His injuries are...
William and Kate release summery family photo for official Christmas card
The UK may have been blanketed with snow this week, but you wouldn't know it from the image on the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Christmas card.
BBC
Arsenal: Ben White in 'really good shape' after early World Cup exit, says manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Ben White is in "really good shape" after returning to action with the Gunners. White, 25, came home early from England's World Cup campaign for personal reasons. The defender then travelled to the UAE for Arsenal's friendly with AC Milan and played the first half...
BBC
Monday's gossip: Rashford, Guardiola, Mount, Gvardiol, Dalot, Felix, Ramos
Paris St-Germain are willing to make 25-year-old England striker Marcus Rashford, whose contract with Manchester United runs out in the summer, one of football's best-paid players. (Mirror) Manager Erik ten Hag says Manchester United will exercise an option to extend the deals of Rashford and 23-year-old Portugal right-back Diogo Dalot...
Warrior Nun Cancelled After 2 Seasons
Warrior Nun‘s fight is over. Netflix has canceled the fantasy series after just two seasons, our sister site Deadline reports. The cancellation news comes less than a week after Warrior Nun — with the release of its second season — landed on Nielsen’s latest U.S. streaming ranking of streaming originals. With just four days of eligibility for Season 2, Warrior Nun made its chart debut at No. 4, (distantly) trailing Manifest, The Crown and Love Is Blind. Creator and showrunner Simon Barry posted his reaction to the show’s cancellation on Twitter, thanking the fans for all their love and support. Read his...
CNN
