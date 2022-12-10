ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants Where Visiting Celebrities Ate in the Boise Area

Boise is gaining national recognition for its food and restaurants lately. Even though the pandemic sadly forced some favorites and long-standing Idaho eateries to close, new and prosperous dining experiences have been popping up all over the Treasure Valley over the last few years. So, what classic favorite or fresh new places have been requested by musicians and celebrities to eat?
Weiser officer revives baby found unresponsive

WEISER, Idaho — First aid and CPR training for Weiser Police officers mean a newborn baby is alive today. When emergency services were called Tuesday about an unresponsive baby on the east side of Weiser, Officer Austin Stratton immediately began lifesaving measures, according to a Facebook post from the Weiser Police Department.
Is the Most Iconic Sandwich in Idaho One of the Best in America?

One of the most amazing food choices out there — the sandwich. It’s completely customizable to anyone’s liking, so picking “the best one in Idaho” must be an impossible task, right? Wrong. There’s a new list out there from 24/7 Tempo that covers the best sandwiches in each state, and I was really intrigued to learn where I can find the best sandwich in all of Idaho...
The Most “Idaho” Arrest Ever Just Happened In England

It's not uncommon to hear of a police dog helping police officers in the Boise area make an arrest. It wouldn't surprise you to hear of a horse assisting an officer in some way. But probably the most "Idaho" arrest you can imagine was a few days ago, and it wasn't near the Gem State. It happened in Devon and Cornwall, England.
Magical Christmas River in Idaho Worth the Drive from Boise?

The answer? Absolutely. If you love seeing Christmas lights, then you can’t miss this mystical and magical attraction right here in Idaho. Check out the pictures below and you’ll see exactly what we mean. However, pictures don’t totally do it justice, and there’s so much there it's hard to capture it all, but we tried our best to capture even just a glimpse of this beautiful Christmas River for you to see.
National Conservative Dr. Jordan Petersen Coming To Nampa, Idaho

He is one of the most popular cultural conservatives in the country who continues to provoke and inspire thousands online and in person. The Daily Wire's Doctor Jordan Peterson will come to Idaho next year. You can bet he won't be appearing in progressive Boise! Doctor Peterson will appear in Nampa next year at the Ford Idaho Center.
Do You Think Boise Has Been Naughty or Nice?

Boise is an amazing place to live, we all know that. As a matter of fact, Niche.com says that Boise has a 4.5-star review based on 561 reviews! Would that mean that Boise has been good enough to be on Santa's "nice list" this year?. Not so fast. It turns...
Does Idaho Rank as One of the Most Overweight States in America?

Would it surprise you if Idaho is one of the most obese states in America? Or if Boise was one of the most overweight cities in the country? It would definitely surprise me, purely because there are so many things to do around here that keep people active, and a lot of people move here specifically for those activities etc.
Five Books Boise Wants Banned NOW

Getting books banned is the hot new trend in 2022. Don't want your kids reading about a certain topic in school that you don't find appropriate? Get the book banned so no one can read it!. Got some books in mind? Good! So do we. Enough fluff. Here's five books...
Would United Airines Ever Pull Out Of Boise?

United Airlines is making some significant changes. They are in the news today for purchasing 100 new Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes to replace some of their current fleet's big, aging 767 and 777 jets. In addition, they have announced that they are adding "thousands of jobs" at the San Francisco Airport as part of their expansion there.
Growth taxing Treasure Valley water supply, agriculture

BOISE, Idaho — The incredible growth in the Treasure Valley is having significant effects on an industry that Idaho and eastern Oregon were built on -- agriculture. Tristan Winegar is the President of the Washington County Farm Bureau and a farmer and rancher in Weiser. His family has been ranching and farming awhile.
What Should Boise’s New Year’s Resolution Be?

I know, it's crazy to think about but we're already nearing the end of 2022. As cliche as it may sound, this year has flown by, and now is the time to start planning how we'll tackle the new year with improvement and change. Resolutions are wild when you think...
