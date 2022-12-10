Read full article on original website
How the Magic and Wonder of a Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Major retail store chain closing another location in OhioKristen WaltersSolon, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Amari Cooper Announces Decision Following His Injury
Amari Cooper played through a hip/core injury last weekend, and he doesn't intend to miss time. During Tuesday's media availability, per 92.3 The Fan, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver called pain management part of his job. "It's getting better. Just a part of playing football in this league," Cooper said....
Steelers’ Legend Ben Roethlisberger Detailed That He ‘Thought’ About Joining Dangerous 49ers Team After QB Injuries
The Pittsburgh Steelers are enduring the first season of the post-Ben Roethlisberger era in 2022. Unlike 2019, he is not expected to return for the black and gold and the future Hall of Fame quarterback has not been shy at hinting that may not have been a mutual decision. During his weekly Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger podcast, he has at times dropped direct comments that he thought he could still be playing.
NFL World Believes 2 Coaches Should Be Fired Tomorrow
There have already been a couple of NFL head coaching firings this season, with the Panthers firing Matt Rhule and the Colts firing Frank Reich. The NFL world believes that two head coaches should probably be let go on Monday afternoon. Both Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett and Bucs head...
Former Ohio State Star Reveals What NFL Referee Told Him
Jets rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson has grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of calls he's getting from NFL officials. And on Monday, the former Ohio State star tweeted what one referee told him. "I ain’t got a call all season…" Wilson tweeted. "One ref told me 'this ain’t [Ohio]...
Joe Burrow Has Brutally Honest Message For Ohio Football Fans
When it comes to the NFL in the state of Ohio, the Browns are typically thought of as the more popular brand. But given the Browns' ineptitude since 1990, and Cincinnati's fairly consistent success from the Marvin Lewis era to present day; Joe Burrow says there's still room on the Bengals' bandwagon.
Bengals Get Rough Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Cincinnati Bengals were able to run their winning streak up to five games in Week 14, defeating the Cleveland Browns and exacting some revenge from their loss on Halloween. But, it wasn’t all positive as the Bengals came out of the game with some serious injury concerns. On...
Kevin Stefanski on all the criticism he’s receiving from fans and media: ‘All of that goes with the territory’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Stefanski has come under heavy fire for some of his decision-making in Sunday’s 23-10 loss to the Bengals, in which the Browns went 1-3 in the red zone and converted only 4-of-15 third downs for 26.7%. But Stefanski, whose job is 100% safe, isn’t...
How Much Money Stefon Diggs + Josh Allen Make in Buffalo Endorsements
How much money do Stefon Diggs and Josh Allen make from endorsements? Whether they represent national or local brands, there is a rigorous vetting process that both go through. Diggs and Allen make sure that they are partnering with brands that align with their values. Here is how much money...
Bucs HC Todd Bowles refuses Tom Brady game plan report
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has refuted a report that claimed quarterback Tom Brady has been making changes to game plans without informing coaches before contests. "No, we know what's going on in the meeting and we know all the tweaks," Bowles told reporters Monday following Sunday's 35-7...
‘Let’s be realistic’: Former Browns player on team’s playoff chances
Browns fans are disappointed for yet another week after the team fell on the road to the Cincinnati Bengals. Greg Pruitt gives his take on the loss.
Peyton Manning Reveals Bill Belichick 'Hated' 1 NFL Owner
During this Monday's edition of ESPN's "Manningcast," Peyton Manning shared a hilarious story involving Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Manning said Belichick hated Ravens owner Art Modell so much that he purposely selected linebacker Peter Boulware to the Pro Bowl. If Boulware was named a Pro Bowler, the Ravens would...
Cleveland Browns Announce Crushing Season-Ending Injury
One of the Cleveland Browns' more reliable defensive players is headed to season-ending IR. Per PFF's Ari Meirov, "The Browns placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (foot) on IR, ending his regular season." Owusu-Koramoah suffered a foot injury in last Sunday's loss to the Bengals. A former second-round pick out of Notre...
Justin Jefferson shares complaint for NFL after loss to Lions
Justin Jefferson had a complaint for the NFL on Sunday after his Minnesota Vikings’ 34-23 loss at the Detroit Lions in Week 14. Jefferson caught a 39-yard pass from Kirk Cousins late in the fourth quarter with his team down 31-16. Jefferson broke tackles from three opponents and was heading to the end zone for a touchdown. But Jefferson was not given a touchdown because the officials said he stepped out of bounds.
NFL World Thinks Surprising Coach Might Get Fired
The Cleveland Browns wouldn't fire head coach Kevin Stefanski, would they?. Following the struggles of the past season-plus, maybe it's more possible than people think. Cleveland fell to Cincinnati on Sunday. The Browns, who got Deshaun Watson back last week, are on the outside looking in when it comes to the playoff picture.
Rams Claimed Another Player Off Waivers On Monday
The Los Angeles Rams continued their waiver wire pickups with the addition in the trenches. Per Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "Former Titans DT Larrell Murchison was claimed off waivers by the Rams. Seattle and Detroit also put in a claim, per source." Noting, "Rams have higher priority and...
Report reveals potential Yankees’ backup option if they miss out on Carlos Rodon
The New York Yankees seem determined to spend more money even after signing Aaron Judge to a massive new contract, and free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon is at the top of their wish list. If they cannot land the left-hander, they reportedly have a backup option in mind. Jon...
Cardinals Fan Poses An Interesting Question About A Free Agent
While the St. Louis Cardinals are in need of a starting pitcher after the departure of Jose Quintana, it’s highly unlikely that they will be in on left-hander Carlos Rodon. The Cardinals don’t typically spend big on pitchers, but even if they don’t land Rodon, they may still be in the mix for others.
Eagles adding 3-time Pro Bowler to their roster
The 12-1 Philadelphia Eagles are addressing perhaps their one Achilles heel. Philadelphia has signed veteran punter Brett Kern to replace incumbent Arryn Siposs, according to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Siposs is out indefinitely after getting injured on Sunday against the New York Giants, Schefter adds.
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team before Week 15
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
NFL Insider Predicts How Many More Coaches Will Be Fired
The 2022 NFL season is winding down - at least for the teams that will miss the playoffs - and fans are wondering what next year will look like. One fan asked NFL insider Benjamin Allbright how many head coaching openings there will be in the offseason. Allbright suggested there would be around seven.
