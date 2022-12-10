Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes PermanentlyMonica Leigh FrenchWyomissing, PA
Heavily Armed Security Loss And Protection Agents To Protect North Philadelphia Gas Station Grocery StoreYoel DavidsonPhiladelphia, PA
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Philadelphia Eagles Flying, Clinch Playoff BerthJarrod PartridgePhiladelphia, PA
Related
sanatogapost.com
Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze
LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say
A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
WFMZ-TV Online
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire
LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
Fast-Moving Flames Tear Through Southern Maryland Home: Fire Marshal
A potentially malfunctioning fire sprinkler system inside a Cecil County home may have malfunctioned and caused an Elkton home to go up in flames, officials say.Smoke could be seen billowing through the air shortly before 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, a crew of 30 firefighters from the Singerly Fi…
Dump truck on its side closes Route 248 ‘for an extended time,’ police say
A dump truck rolled onto its side Tuesday afternoon on Route 248 in Northampton County, spilling its load across both lanes. Lehigh Township police about 3:30 p.m. urged motorists to avoid the area of the crash on Route 248, also known as Lehigh Drive, between Walnut and Magnolia drives. “The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Gunshot Victim At Schuylkill Blaze That Killed 2 Firefighters ID'd: Reports
A man found dead at the scene of a Schuylkill County house fire that killed two firefighters died as the result of a gunshot to the head, multiple outlets write. As Daily Voice has previously reported, Assistant Fire Chief Zachary Paris, 36, and firefighter Marvin Gruber, 59, responded to…
wrnjradio.com
NJ state trooper and another driver injured in crash on County Route 604 in Warren County
ALLAMUCHY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A New Jersey state trooper and another driver were injured after a Warren County crash Sunday afternoon, New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez said Tuesday. The crash was reported on December 11 at 3:26 p.m. on County Route 604 at milepost 3.5...
Mercury
In ‘crisis mode,’ Western Berks Ambulance warns 3 eastern municipalities it may discontinue service
Two years after choosing Western Berks Ambulance Association as their new provider for emergency medical service, three eastern Berks municipalities are being told they’ll need to significantly ramp up funding for 2023 for it to continue operating in their communities. Anthony Tucci, CEO of West Lawn-based Western Berks Ambulance,...
WOLF
Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash
WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in South Jersey; family demanding answers
Dal Baruwal was getting off from work on Thursday when he was struck and killed while he crossed South White Horse Pike.
local21news.com
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
WDEL 1150AM
Early-morning fire displaces Newark-area family
The occupants of a house in the Newark area are in emergency shelter after a fire broke out early Sunday morning. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Company crews, along with Newark police, were dispatched to Dallas Drive in Devon Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they discovered a fire burning in a bedroom.
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County
BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Two truck drivers injured in fiery crash that closed I-78 lanes overnight
A fiery crash between two trucks in Hunterdon County late Friday sent the drivers to an area hospital and closed portions of Interstate 78 overnight for an investigation and cleanup, authorities said. The crash occurred shortly before 10 p.m. near milepost 8.4 in Bethlehem Township and involved a cement tanker...
sanatogapost.com
Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks
MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
SUV crashes into Delaware nursing home
The SUV narrowly missed oxygen tanks, which can explode.
1 killed in house fire in Philadelphia's Frankford section
"We've had a tough year. We have a fire problem in this city. We encourage people to call 311 and we encourage people to get smoke alarms up," said Philadelphia Fire Captain Derek Bowmer.
Norristown to Deploy License Plate Detection to Identify Drivers Maneuvering around Stopped School Buses
Starting in Jan. 2023, Norristown School District buses will have license detection technology to identify impatient drivers passing their school buses during stops. Norristown drivers who let their elapsed patience awaiting school kids boarding a stopped, flashing bus had best calm down in early 2023. Justin Heinze, Norristown Patch, reported on a high-tech license plate detection system coming to the ubiquitous morning yellow transport.
Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says
Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
Comments / 1