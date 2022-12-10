A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.

COLLEGEVILLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO