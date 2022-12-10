ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Several Fire Companies Respond to Limerick Blaze

LIMERICK PA – A smoky and blazing building fire on the grounds of the On Point Nursery, 458 Swamp Pike, which Montgomery County emergency dispatchers said began Tuesday (Dec. 13, 2022) shortly after 11 a.m., required the efforts of more than a dozen area fire companies and departments to extinguish.
Collegeville Pedestrian Airlifted After Crash, Police Say

A badly injured pedestrian in Montgomery County was airlifted to a nearby hospital following a serious accident, authorities say. The pedestrian was struck near the intersection of Park and 2nd Avenues in Collegeville at around 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, police told Daily Voice. A helicopter was dispatched to the scene and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital for treatment, they added.
Woman dies in Limerick Twp. farmhouse fire

LIMERICK TWP., Pa. - Officials in Montgomery County are working to determine what caused a deadly fire at a farmhouse. Fire officials tell 69 News a woman was found dead after the fire Tuesday. She was found on the third floor of a farmhouse in the 400 block of Swamp...
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Man dies from injuries sustained in Schuylkill Co. crash

WEST PENN TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — One person is dead as a result of a crash in Schuylkill County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office, Craig Mittl, 59, was pronounced dead on Friday, December 9th at 8 PM at the Good Shepard Rehab Hospital in Allentown. Officials...
Coroner called to serious traffic accident in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have released information regarding a "serious traffic accident" that occurred on Friday. According to the Manheim Borough Police Department, officers responded to the scene on Dec. 9 at about 2:44 p.m. at the intersection of Lebanon Rd. and Cider Press Rd. Once crews...
Early-morning fire displaces Newark-area family

The occupants of a house in the Newark area are in emergency shelter after a fire broke out early Sunday morning. Aetna Hose, Hook and Ladder and Christiana Fire Company crews, along with Newark police, were dispatched to Dallas Drive in Devon Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, and when they got there, they discovered a fire burning in a bedroom.
Fire Damages Home, Vehicles In Ocean County

BERKELEY – Authorities believe a house fire that spread to vehicles parked in the driveway was accidental in nature. Berkeley Township Police said they were called to the scene on December 8 at around 9:30 p.m. on Southamton Road in the Silver Ridge section of town. Patrolman Richard Zieser...
Expect Local Wintry Mix Thursday; Longer in Berks

MOUNT HOLLY NJ – Residents across Montgomery, Berks and Chester counties should be prepared for a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to make travel difficult and possibly dangerous beginning Thursday (Dec. 15, 2022) at about 5 a.m., the National Weather Service warned in two separate winter weather advisories.
Norristown to Deploy License Plate Detection to Identify Drivers Maneuvering around Stopped School Buses

Starting in Jan. 2023, Norristown School District buses will have license detection technology to identify impatient drivers passing their school buses during stops. Norristown drivers who let their elapsed patience awaiting school kids boarding a stopped, flashing bus had best calm down in early 2023. Justin Heinze, Norristown Patch, reported on a high-tech license plate detection system coming to the ubiquitous morning yellow transport.
Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
