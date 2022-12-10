Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Waterloo Schools approve new student dress code policy
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Waterloo Community School District school board voted 5-1 on Monday to approve a new student dress code policy. The new policy will aim to give students more options and flexibility with their attire while at school. “I feel good about the process we have taken...
KIMT
Photos: Crash with building, Waterloo Dec. 12, 2022
One person was injured when a pickup truck crashed into a building in the 1000 block of Peoples Square, Waterloo, Iowa, on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Originally published on wcfcourier.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Better Not Do This The Next Time It Snows in Iowa
Whether you're a fan of snow this time of the year or not, dealing with snow is just a way of life for the people of Iowa during the winter months. Some people love having snow around the holidays and others wish it stayed 75 degrees year-round. Whether you like having snow or not, driving in it, shoveling it, or snow-blowing it is something Iowans deal with every year.
kchanews.com
Missing Charles City Woman Found Deceased, Memorial Services Set
A Charles City woman reported missing Monday afternoon was found deceased. In a Facebook post at about 2:30 p.m. Monday, the Charles City Police Department said 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (or Clarkview) Apartments on Saturday. An updated post less than an hour later indicated that she had been located.
Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding
In recent months, several Iowa hotels and motels have been cited for numerous health and safety violations in guest rooms, including insect infestations, animal feces, broken smoke detectors and soiled bedding. Several hotels were cited for operating without a license. One was cited for exposed electrical wiring, defective smoke detectors, soiled furniture, sinks that didn’t […] The post Hotel inspection update: Moldy air conditioners, cockroaches and soiled bedding appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwayradio.com
Backhoe Hit by Hunting Party
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those in a hunting party after a round struck a backhoe with a person inside on Saturday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The construction worker was working on the Northern Natural Gas Line around 8:00 a.m. Saturday when the bottom of his cab was hit by the bullet. The construction crew said they saw a group of hunters, maybe a dozen of them, in the area. Deputies believe the round was fired by a rifle near the Miller Creek Access by the Cedar River. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office or Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers.
ourquadcities.com
Man dies in Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working to load the vehicle when it rolled off the trailer into the ditch and pinned him.
tamatoledonews.com
Iowa DOT plans project to transform US 63 into a Super 2 Corridor
Iowa DOT will be transforming US Highway 63 following the Federal Highway Administration Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) process. The Super 2 corridor spans from Poweshiek through Tama and ends in Black Hawk County. The first phase of the project starts at Highway 6 in Poweshiek into Tama County to the south city limits of Tama. The Poweshiek County project is estimated to cost $7 million, and the Tama County project is estimated at $10 million.
KIMT
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Pickup Truck Causes Accidental Damage in Greeley
A pickup truck caused some damage during an accident in Greeley on Monday morning. It happened around 5:30 am on Highway 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year old Wesley Pins of Farley was heading southbound when he lost control of his truck while taking a drink of coffee. The truck struck a parked car on the right side of the road and ran over a utility pole.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
KCRG.com
One dead after being pinned under tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW CO., Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after being pinned under a tractor in Chickasaw County on Monday. Officers said they responded just before noon to Vanderbilt Avenue and 160th street, just north of Lawler. An equipment operator was loading a tracked vehicle onto a flat-bed trailer when...
sun-courier.com
Arrest made in Reinbeck murder
Following a lengthy investigation, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office recently announced that an arrest had been made in connection with the December 2021 death of Reinbeck resident Christian Marie Jeys. Kevin Lee Halladey, 41, formerly of Reinbeck, was arrested at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison on Dec....
1 killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 30 in Iowa
One person died in a head-on wrong-way crash in Benton County Sunday night.
KCRG.com
Man killed in Benton County wrong-way crash identified
Next month, Iowa lawmakers will head back to the statehouse. Some state Republicans say they plan to expand gun rights. Cedar Rapids Public Library gingerbread house contest underway. Updated: 4 hours ago. A contest is underway for the best gingerbread house at the Cedar Rapids Public Library. Biden to sign...
KIMT
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
