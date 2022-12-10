Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Alabama Grandmother Arrested Unpaid $77 Trash BillAMY KAPLANValley, AL
4 Great Seafood Paces in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensColumbus, GA
Security guards, metal detectors, and pat downs at the Columbus Democratic Party officeEdy ZooColumbus, GA
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
Dec. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Opelika
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Opelika: Cloudy. Low around 50F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Opelika area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 82% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit oanow.com.
Opelika-Auburn News
Opelika neighbors: Obituaries for December 14
Read through the obituaries published today in Opelika-Auburn News. (3) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn High product Garrett Morris lands Auburn offer as grad transfer
A native of Auburn could soon be returning home to continue his college football career, as Garrett Morris tweeted Monday he'd received an offer from Auburn University. Morris, from Auburn High, plays at Penn but announced Monday that Auburn University had offered him a spot as a grad transfer. Morris...
Opelika-Auburn News
Montgomery to bring ‘exciting, up-tempo’ offense back to Auburn
Philip Montgomery will serve as the offensive coordinator on Hugh Freeze’s inaugural Auburn football staff, the program announced Wednesday. “Philip is one of the brightest offensive minds in college football and has had experience developing and coaching some great quarterbacks in the last 20 years, including a Heisman Trophy winner in Robert Griffin III,” Freeze said in a release. “He does a tremendous job schematically and has had success being multifaceted in both the running and passing games. I’ve known Philip for a long time and am excited to finally work with him.”
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn flips third recruit in three days, gets commitment from OL Conner Lew
Auburn football has flipped its third recruit in a three-day span, as interior offensive lineman Conner Lew flipped his pledge from Miami to Auburn on Tuesday. On Sunday, Auburn flipped two other Power Five commits in offensive tackle Tyler Johnson (Texas Tech) and Auburn legacy cornerback Colton Hood (Michigan State).
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn sets date for Frank Thomas statue unveiling
Auburn baseball fans will have a chance to honor a legend in early April, as the program teased the unveiling of the long-planned Frank Thomas statute Monday on Twitter. According to a tweet from the baseball program, the statue will be unveiled on April 8, 2023, the same day as a series finale at Plainsman Park against Texas A&M.
Opelika-Auburn News
Report: Auburn expected to hire Baylor's Ron Roberts as defensive coordinator
Hugh Freeze is zeroing in on Baylor defensive coordinator Ron Roberts to fill the same role at Auburn, according to a report. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported the news on Twitter Sunday evening, and Freeze later retweeted Feldman’s report. Roberts, who has coached football for three decades,...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn AD John Cohen: Mike Leach was ‘one of the great ones’
The entire world of college football mourned the loss of one of its more notable coaching figures in recent memory Tuesday, as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach died Monday evening following complications from a heart condition. Leach, 61, had a 35-year coaching career that took him from his native...
Comments / 0