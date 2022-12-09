Read full article on original website
Bicycle Outfitters closing after 25 years in Brockport
After 25 years of meeting Brockport’s needs for two wheels, Russell S. Church III is closing Bicycle Outfitters on December 31. Russell and Bicycle Outfitters have been fixtures on Main Street for a quarter of a century. As a Brockport native, Russell attended school in Brockport and rode BMX bikes on area tracks as well as nationally. He developed his other lifelong sport, hockey, playing in local youth leagues and on Brockport’s varsity team through to graduation. He continued to support hockey and played in the Sunday Brockport Zamboni League until Covid hit.
Big Lake Effect Snow Event Looks Likely for Western New York
If you remember past Decembers, including last year's, they have been rather mild here in Western New York. Outside of a few days of snow, they were pretty tame for cold weather and snowstorms. This year looks vastly different, if November's historic, lake effect snowstorm and the start of December...
SNL Hilariously Pokes Fun Of Snow In Buffalo [WATCH]
A Saturday Night Live sketch that aired over the weekend has Western New Yorkers rolling on the floor laughing. Lately, the writers of Saturday Night Live have had their eyes on Buffalo, New York. A few weeks ago, SNL made Western New Yorkers crack up during an NFL-themed sketch about how poorly Jets fans treat Bills fans on their home turf. This past Saturday night, the legendary late-night show put Buffalo in the spotlight once again, this time focusing on our record snowfall.
New York Lottery top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced Sunday that a top-prize winning ticket was sold at the Tops on Union Road in Buffalo.
Bills forecast: A wintry welcome back to Orchard Park on Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — This Sunday will be the first game to be held back at Highmark Stadium since the record lake effect in mid-November. And wouldn't you know, snow is in the forecast. The weekend will start out sunny and cool Saturday but quickly change as a weak surface...
2022’s Worst Suburbs In Western New York
As we get ready to wrap up 2022 ad head into 2023, here is a look back at the worst suburbs in Western New York. This list of the best suburbs to live in was published earlier this year by Niche.com. As part of their Best Places To Live In The Buffalo Area they ranked the best places to live from best to worst.
Wet snow showers continue tonight and seasonably cold weather continues for the week ahead
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As expected wet snow blanketed central New York on Sunday with a few inches of accumulation. For the rest of tonight we still have some wet snow showers, freezing drizzle and a few rain showers moving through. The National Weather Service offices in Buffalo and Binghamton are continuing...
What weather to watch for
Snow events of any size take serious planning. But when Mother Nature drops seven feet of snow on a city, it takes things to a whole new level. That’s why Jonah Daigle, president and CEO of Outside Unlimited, says his team had to be ready for anything in Buffalo, N.Y. this November.
Code Blue issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County on Saturday and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As winter weather creeps back into Western New York, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo and southern Erie County for Saturday evening and Sunday. The following overnight shelters will be open Friday night:. Holy Cross 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, open 6 p.m. to...
Excelsior Orthopaedics announces Niagara Falls expansion
A regional provider of orthopedic medical care will soon be expanding in Niagara County. Excelsior Orthopaedics has targeted early January for the opening of a much larger facility in Niagara Falls, where new non-surgical and diagnostic services will complement existing care for patients with shoulder, knee, hip and other ailments.
Legendary R&B Band Jodeci Will Hit The Stage Live In Buffalo Area
Legendary R&B group Jodeci will bring baby-making music to the Buffalo area. The crooners will perform their smash hits in the 716 right in time for Valentine's Day. Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino Event Center in Niagara Falls, NY. 310 4th Street. Niagara Falls, NY 14303. 1-877-873-6322. Tickets will cost...
Diocese suspends Allegany County priest
The Diocese of Buffalo has placed Father F. Patrick Melfi on administrative leave, as they investigate a complaint that claims Father Melfi was having a sexual relationship with a woman. Read more here:
NYS Police: Car pursuit started in Rochester and ended on Route 104
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A vehicle pursuit on Saturday by New York State Police started in Rochester and continued to State Route 104 until it ended for safety reasons. State Troopers say the chase began around 1 p.m. and an investigation is ongoing. Troopers didn’t provide information on why they were chasing the vehicle.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
Wake Up! Wags: Nugget
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 is finding dogs their forever homes. On Saturday, News 4 Weekend Wake Up! was joined by Julie Starr of Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, along with Nugget. You can watch the full segment above. For more on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue, click here.
Festive Fun at the Festival of Lights near Buffalo, NY
If you’re looking for something to do at Christmas in Buffalo, there might be no better spot to check out than the Festival of Lights. The Festival of Lights is held at The Fairgrounds in Hamburg, NY, about 20 minutes south of downtown Buffalo and has been held annually during the holiday season for nearly 20 years.
Webster PD: Spikes found on Five Mile Line Rd. linked to tire punctures
Webster police said that the spikes were found in the roadway. They describe the spikes as triangular.
A Buffalo-Centric Etsy Christmas List for Santas with Queen City Roots
Buffalo Santas can delight their loved ones with cheerful spins on hometown pride. Start off the Buffalo winter season merrily: Christmas cards featuring whimsy like a Buf-fa-la-la-la-la-lo word play, Josh Allen holding a Christmas tree as he jumps over a Bills fans’ broken tables. Wares from the shelves of local Etsy makers include Bills Mafia wrapping paper, a broken table ornament made of Baltic birch plywood, and more.
Upstate and Western New York Fishing Report- December 8, 2022
Area fishing action ground to a halt due to rain, and high winds. You can always find someplace to go fishing though in Niagara Falls USA. In the Niagara River, remember that the shoreline – such as in the Niagara Gorge – clears first and could offer some great trout opportunities. Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls started to do some exploring Tuesday of this week and he found 2 feet of visibility above the power plant and 1-foot below the power plant. Casting No. 4 white and green spinners, as well as white and pink colors, he was rewarded with 5 or 6 colorful steelheads. By the end of the day, Ziehm was reporting 3 feet of visibility. Conditions should slowly improve as things progress this week unless we receive some more serious winds. If you still have your boat ready to go, don’t forget the Lower Niagara River is still wide open for trout action. When the waters start to clear in the main current, expect to see more steelhead along with brown trout and lake trout according to Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Top baits include egg sacs, egg imitations like beads, minnows, Kwikfish and MagLips. Spoons, spinners, egg sacs or egg imitations, and jigs will work from shore.
Brand New Restaurant and Brewery Opening In West Seneca
Typically, you see more restaurants and bars opening or even reopening for the season in spring and summer. It's not as frequent in the colder months. While December and January openings aren't that common, they're always a welcomed sight and there's one opening next week in West Seneca that residents of West Seneca have been waiting for.
