Read full article on original website
Related
‘Your life depends on whether Argentina wins’: Buenos Aires at fever pitch as Messi’s team face France
In the capital, where Maradona is worshipped as a god, World Cup victory would take on a spiritual dimension
France prepared to rip up the script and spoil Lionel Messi’s World Cup dream
It seems as though the world has a team it would prefer to win the World Cup final. Lionel Messi’s image feels ever-present in Qatar. Argentina have probably had the largest contingent of fans in Doha throughout the tournament, but Messi’s popularity in Qatar appears to make him the home favourite as well. The irresistible sense that he deserves to win the World Cup, and that it is now or never, has brought a coalition of support.Luka Modric reacted to Croatia’s defeat in the semi-final by saying he hoped Messi would emerge triumphant, a Real Madrid great getting behind...
Citrus County Chronicle
In footsteps of France's Mbappé, kids and parents dream big
BONDY, France (AP) — On the football fields where Kylian Mbappé honed the feints, dribbles and shots that all of France hopes to see in the World Cup final, another generation of French kids with big dreams is already hard at work trying to follow in the superstar's footsteps.
Citrus County Chronicle
Morocco's World Cup finish is bittersweet for Arab fans
BEIRUT (AP) — Morocco’s fans in the Arab world took the North African team’s 2-1 loss to Croatia in Saturday’s World Cup third-place playoff philosophically. The team had already made history, becoming the first Arab and first African team to reach the semifinals in the international soccer tournament.
Citrus County Chronicle
Scaloni answers critics with Argentina's World Cup final run
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Argentina’s gamble paid off. Criticism came quickly when Lionel Scaloni was hired as the unqualified, somewhat accidental coach of Argentina’s national team in 2018.
Citrus County Chronicle
Gvardiol shines at World Cup as Croatia wins 3rd-place match
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — In what may have been Luka Modric’s final World Cup match, Josko Gvardiol made a play to be Croatia’s next go-to guy. Modric has been the man in the middle for Croatia for more than a decade, leading the team to the World Cup final four years ago and the semifinals of this year’s tournament. But at 37, his time at the top is surely coming to an end.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP PHOTOS: World Cup highlights from Day 23
Highlights from the 23rd day of the World Cup in Qatar on Saturday. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Comments / 0