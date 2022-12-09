Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
City of Eureka Holding 3rd Annual ‘Home for the Holidays’ Decorating Contest
The City of Eureka presents the Mayor’s 3rd Annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. Incoming-Mayor Bergel invites Eureka residents to decorate their homes with their best holiday décor. Community members are invited to drive the city and view the beautifully decorated homes. All manner of holiday décor...
kymkemp.com
Sheriff’s Farm Donates Two Pigs to Feed Vulnerable Community Members
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Work Alternative Program (SWAP) is helping feed our most vulnerable community members this holiday season by donating pigs raised at the program’s farm to two local non-profit organizations. The donation of two...
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Dec. 12
A 4.9-magnitude earthquake shook the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Friday, Dec. 9. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Ferndale, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California. On Sunday, a 4.0-magnitude quake was recorded on the outer fault line off the South Oregon Coast and a 2.7-magnitue quake was also recorded northeast of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Eureka Man Arrested For Allegedly Pepper Spraying Elderly Family Member
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 200 block of Laurel Street in the county’s jurisdiction of Eureka for the report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrived...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 4:27 a.m.] Early Morning Fire in Fortuna
About 3:35 a.m., two citizens called in a fire at the Palco lot off Newburg Road in Fortuna. Soon after emergency personnel arrived at the locked gate, speaking over the scanner one said, “I can hear what might be explosions coming from inside the Palco lot.”. Truck driver Jon...
kymkemp.com
Headline Humboldt Interviews Attorney Suing to Change Humboldt County’s Abatement Program
In the lead story of this episode of Headline Humboldt, the award-winning host, journalist James Faulk, digs into the lawsuit brought by the Institute of Justice against the Humboldt County abatement program. IJ attorney Jared McClain argues during this comprehensive interview that this program is about government overreach and any...
kymkemp.com
Fisher Road – No River Access? Letter to the Editor Worried About Proposed Changes
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. Have you have ever experienced the beautiful Wild & Scenic Van Duzen River...
mendofever.com
Mendocino County Set to Recieve $41.2 Million for Road Repair and Improvement
The following is a press release issued by Caltrans:. The California Transportation Commission (CTC) this week approved $1 billion for 93 new walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities as part of the 2023 Active Transportation Program and allocated nearly $878 million for projects to repair and improve transportation infrastructure throughout the state. The allocation includes more than $209 million in funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021 (IIJA) and more than $339 million in funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
lostcoastoutpost.com
TODAY in COURT: Hearing for Permanent Restraining Order Against Outgoing Arcata Councilmember Brett Watson Rescheduled for Valentine’s Day
A hearing on whether outgoing Arcata City Councilman Brett Watson will be under a permanent restraining order was rescheduled today for Valentine’s Day. Judge Timothy Canning also ordered Watson to submit a written declaration swearing he has no firearms. The hearing was set for this afternoon, but Canning granted...
lostcoastoutpost.com
WINTER WEATHER ALERT: Snowfall and Heavy Winds Descend Upon Humboldt
Snow is falling across the upper elevations of Humboldt County, creating a winter wonderland atop Berry Summit and dropping three accumulated inches (and counting!) at Titlow Hill. Time to check your generators and bust out the thick blankets because more inclement weather is on the way. Strong south winds are...
kymkemp.com
Police Use Taser on Man Who Allegedly Robbed Gas Station in Eureka
According to scanner traffic, a man was tasered and detained near Henderson Center after allegedly robbing the Shell Station at 111 West Harris Street in Eureka some time before 11 a.m. this morning. The man reportedly pushed a cashier while stealing items from the store. He then fled the scene...
lostcoastoutpost.com
King Salmon Burglary Suspect Caught in the Act and Also in Possession of Fentanyl, Sheriff’s Office Says
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 1:12 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on Halibut Avenue in King Salmon for the report of a possible burglary in progress. Deputies arrived at the business and observed evidence...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested in connection to 16 stolen guns found in Eureka home
EUREKA, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection with 16 stolen guns, ammunition and other stolen property found in a Eureka house. According to the Humboldt County Drug Task Force, agents received word that stolen property from a burglary being investigated by Eureka police was found at a residence near Wabash Avenue and B Street.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Starla Kay Lozensky, 1974-2022
Starla Kay Lozensky (Star) was born on January 22, 1974, in Crescent City and passed away unexpectedly from natural causes on November 11, 2022, at her home in Carlotta, at the young age of 48. Starla worked for many years as an owner-operator commercial truck driver transporting logs, equipment and...
kymkemp.com
Man Convicted of Hitting Another With a Sledgehammer in the Arcata Marsh
On December 6, 2022, a Humboldt County jury found 36-year-old Geoffery Robert Campbell guilty of assault with a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Judge Feeney did not allow the jury to deliberate on an additional charge of attempted murder. Evidence presented at trial showed that on July 25, 2022, at...
kymkemp.com
Law Enforcement Serves Warrant to Recover Stolen Firearms
This is a press release from Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Friday December 9, 2022, Agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force obtained information that indicated...
