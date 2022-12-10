Read full article on original website
Oregon judge upholds temporary restraining order on Measure 114 permitting requirement
BURNS — The same Oregon judge who temporarily blocked Measure 114 from becoming law last week, heard arguments Tuesday, Dec. 13, in Burns over whether the voter-approved measure should be put on hold for months — or longer — as a legal challenge brought by gun groups makes its way through the courts.
WATCH NOW: Gov. Tony Evers hosts listening session in Kenosha on budget
Gov. Tony Evers held the first of several listening sessions throughout the state in Kenosha on Tuesday night to a packed audience of area residents, community activists and locally elected officials. The statewide "Doing the Right Thing" effort made its first stop in Kenosha at the Civil War Museum, 5400...
COVID-19 cases fall in Lincoln, but climb sharply throughout Nebraska
COVID-19 cases declined locally last week but were up sharply statewide. According to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, there were 366 positive COVID-19 tests reported for the week ending Saturday, down 20% from 458 the previous week. But it still was the second-highest weekly total in the past three months.
Gov. Brown commutes sentences of 17 inmates on Oregon's death row
Gov. Kate Brown has commuted the sentences of 17 inmates on Oregon’s death row to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole, effective Wednesday, Dec. 14. She made the announcement Tuesday, Dec. 13 as one of her final actions before she leaves office Jan. 9. When she took office...
Nebraska Department of Transportation says 600-mile expressway could be done four years early
The head of Nebraska's Department of Transportation estimated the completion of the state's long-delayed 600-mile expressway system could be completed four years ahead of schedule. Barring any "unforeseen issues," Department Director John Selmer told the Legislature's Appropriations Committee on Tuesday the expressway could be finished by 2036, rather than the...
ISTA asks legislator for better teacher pay, benefits and working conditions
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Teachers Association is pushing the Legislature to increase teacher pay and benefits as the state deals with more than 1,500 teacher vacancies. "More than a decade of inadequate education funding and efforts to de-professionalize the education profession has resulted in an educator shortage crisis,"...
United School District caps property taxes for 2023-24
The United School District board of directors unanimously approved capping 2023-24 property taxes Tuesday at the local inflation rate. The board certified it would not raise any taxes used to support the district, primarily real estate taxes, by a rate greater than the 5.9 percent Act 1 index calculated by the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The resolution does not lock the district into raising taxes, but it does prevent the district from exceeding the index without going to referendum.
Utah Mayor Gets Arrested in Idaho
The mayor of a small town in Utah was arrested in Idaho over the weekend. KSL reports that Danial Elmore Knopp, the mayor of Brighton was arrested and accused of driving while intoxicated, two and a half times the legal limit. Knopp was charged in Idaho's 5th District Court with...
Insecticide Resistance in Alfalfa Weevil Documented in Wyoming, UW Extension Reports
A new publication released by the University of Wyoming Extension assesses insecticide resistance in alfalfa weevil populations in Wyoming, Montana and Utah. Suggestions for preventing and combating resistance are also provided. Resistance occurs when economically damaging levels of the pest survive after labeled rates of an insecticide are properly applied.
PSC's Tim Echols honored by solar energy group
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Solar Energy Association has named Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols its Solar Advocate of the Year. Echols, from the day he took office in 2011, has made solar a top priority in his service to Georgia, the group said. That contribution has been significant. In fact, before he took office, he installed solar thermal on his Winterville home. In the summer of 2011, he rented the Sam Shortline train dubbing it the “Solar Express” and conducted a solar seminar in Plains.
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his...
Indiana Supreme Court reinstates murder conviction for shooting at Gary gas station
The Indiana Supreme Court has reinstated a Gary man's criminal convictions after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. In a 5-0 ruling, the state's highest court said notwithstanding conflicts and uncertainties that could...
