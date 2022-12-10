Read full article on original website
foodlogistics.com
Warehouse Management in Cold Food Chain to Reach $975M by 2026
The global food and grocery retail market will reach $14.6 trillion by 2026, with online grocery revenues set to surpass $1 trillion by 2026. But empty shelves, growing food prices and labor shortages have highlighted the fragility of global supply chains. That’s why suppliers, distributors and retailers are turning to digital transformations to cater to a rapidly growing market for end-to-end visibility and operational efficiency, according to research from ABI Research.
foodlogistics.com
The Demand for Delivery is Diminishing as Food Prices Skyrocket
Even before COVID-19 turbocharged app-based delivery services, consumers were already growing accustomed to having food and groceries delivered rapidly straight to their doors. These on-demand expectations have remained even as the pandemic wanes. So, why are delivery rates on the decline?. Over the past 12 months, the consumer price index,...
foodlogistics.com
How to Maximize Employee Retention in the Logistics Industry
Many logistics and supply chain businesses struggle with employee retention. The industry has been around for a long time, and yet, is still operating on the outdated idea that employees are satisfied with a job that allows them to make money. But this assumption couldn’t be further from the truth. In order to retain talent, companies need to lean into shedding the static, old, dusty structure of compensation and benefits.
foodlogistics.com
How ESG Requirements Impact Material Handling Equipment Purchasing
Moving forward, environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting is going to impact your material handling equipment buying process. Purchasing forklifts is no longer just about comparison-shopping for the best products, adding an item to the expense column of ledgers and creating processes for the ongoing monitoring, managing and maintenance of said machinery. With climate change becoming a focal point across industries, ESG strategy requirements are only going to play a bigger role in how you choose forklifts.
China has a new strategy for keeping official COVID numbers down during its reopening: Stop counting many new infections
With mandatory testing dropped, it can no longer accurately gauge the number of people who have COVID but don’t have symptoms, its National Health Commission said.
U.S. SEC votes to advance stock market overhaul proposals
NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted in favor of proposing some of the biggest changes to the structure of American equity markets in nearly two decades, aimed at boosting competition, transparency and fairness.
Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?
The massive carbon footprint left behind by emails has been widely discussed by the media, but most of the time these discussions are exaggerated. According to Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the French minister of energy transition, reducing the number of emails that are sent and deleting them would reduce the individual carbon footprint. News stories have voiced these ideas as well. In a recently published paper, we found that some iconic digital activities, such as sending email, contribute marginally to the annual carbon footprint of information and communication technology users. As researchers working on the environmental impacts of our actions, we believe it...
CNBC
Biden celebrates easing inflation numbers, defends his economic policies
The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy costs and is viewed as a primary indicator of inflation by economists, rose only 0.2% in November. It's the smallest monthly increase in over a year. The report marks the fifth month in a row where the rate of inflation...
Is a 2023 recession coming? Job growth likely to slow sharply, companies brace for impact
Job growth will slow sharply in 2023 as inflation, Fed rate hikes risk recession, economists predict. But some say payrolls will keep growing.
U.S. dollar rises vs most currencies ahead of inflation data, Fed meeting
NEW YORK, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The dollar gained against most currencies on Monday in choppy trading ahead of key data expected to show U.S. inflation moderating in November on a year-on-year basis, and a Federal Reserve decision that likely slows the pace of rate increases at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
CNBC
European stocks close 1.1% higher, British pound hits six-month high after U.S. inflation print
European markets rallied Tuesday as U.S. inflation figures came in lower than forecast. U.S. inflation for November was recorded at 7.1% annually, versus a Dow Jones estimate of 7.3%. It was down from an annual gain of 7.7% in October. The consumer price index, which measures a wide basket of...
foodlogistics.com
Top Tech Startup Award: AI-Powered Automation Takes Over
Software and technology companies are at the forefront of supply chain innovation. From artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to fulfillment execution and real-time visibility, many of today's tech startups are poised to disrupt the supply chain space in a big way. They’re raising money, investing in their businesses and developing...
Stock markets diverge ahead of key rate decisions
Wall Street stocks surged Monday while European and Asian markets dropped as investors braced for interest rate decisions this week from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve. Analysts expect the Fed and the European Central Bank to announce rate hikes at their meetings this week.
CNBC
10-year Treasury yield falls after lighter than expected inflation reading
Treasury yields slid on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose less than expected for November, fueling hope that the Federal Reserve will slow the pace of rate hikes. Yields and prices move in opposite directions and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%. Treasurys. The consumer price index, which measures...
marketplace.org
Heating oil costs are up — and that’s bad news for the Northeast
As we get deeper into the winter season, those of us in the Northeast are starting to turn up the heat in our homes. And if you’ve checked out your energy bill lately, you’ve certainly noticed that the cost of that heat is significantly higher than it was last year — more than two-thirds higher according to the bureau of labor statistics.
