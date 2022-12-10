Read full article on original website
US prosecutors charge 8 social media influencers with securities fraud
The group is said to have gained around $144 million by using multiple social platforms to try and manipulate stock prices.
Idaho8.com
‘Shame on you’: Club Q survivors blame GOP rhetoric for mass violence
Survivors of the Club Q mass shooting directly tied Republicans’ rhetoric to the massacre at the Colorado LGBTQ nightclub and detailed their experiences on the night of the shooting, in prepared testimony read before the House Oversight and Reform committee Wednesday. “To the politicians and activists who accuse LGBTQ...
Idaho8.com
‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Superfly’ added to National Film Registry
This annual list of 25 influential films to be inducted into the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress has been revealed. The eclectic Hollywood releases selected this year include Marvel’s “Iron Man,” Disney’s beloved animated film “The Little Mermaid,” John Waters’ quirky “Hairspray,” the romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally,” Brian De Palma’s adaptation of “Carrie,” and the 1950 film version of “Cyrano de Bergerac,” which made José Ferrer the first Hispanic actor to win the best actor Academy Award.
Idaho8.com
‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ adds a young-adult chapter to the movies
Giving the “National Treasure” movies a young-adult spin, “National Treasure: Edge of History” transforms the franchise into a Disney+ series, one that offers the same playful approach to the past while weighing that down with tiresome relationship issues and a protagonist with her own Scooby gang. The opening episodes have their moments, but it’s less something to treasure than at best mildly enjoy.
Idaho8.com
Biden administration prepares for surge of migrants ahead of the forced end of a Trump-era border policy
As administration officials considered a border proposal reminiscent of the Trump era this month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff, with concerns, according to three sources with knowledge of the call. The call — one of many that have come in...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
