Trev Faulk No Longer Head Football Coach at Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Less than a week after the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights lost in a thriller on the biggest stage of Louisiana high school football in the Division II Select State Championship Game, their head football coach is resigning. Trev Faulk, who has been the head coach...
Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Hospitalized Sunday
Mike Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, suffered a "personal health issue" at home Sunday and was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance, according to a university statement. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition," the...
