Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach Hospitalized Sunday

Mike Leach, head coach of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, suffered a "personal health issue" at home Sunday and was transported to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance, according to a university statement. "That is the extent of information that MSU has available regarding Coach Leach's condition," the...
STARKVILLE, MS
