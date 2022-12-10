Western Reserve's Sam Cartella pushes through when Greater Akron wrestlers fall at Ironman

Chips win ships.

Nothing proved that more than the 28th annual Walsh Ironman.

Especially Friday where a slew of Greater Akron area wrestlers found plenty of motivation for the rest the year.

Western Reserve Academy senior Sam Cartella (144) took that attitude to heart as the only area wrestler to even make the semifinals.

That chip on his shoulder came from the 2021 Ironman.

Seeing the future:Breaking down Ironman wrestling brackets: A look at favorites, next in line, dark horses

He's Back:Looking 'to impact some kids,' Nathan Tomasello's return to CVCA wrestling injects confidence

A year ago, the West Point appointee rolled into the quarterfinals at Walsh, but lost three times to finish sixth.

“You always want to do better than the previous year,” he said. “It’s my senior year. I want to win Ironman if that’s possible. Heading to West Point makes it exciting. I want to impress them and show them what I’ve got.”

That put him in the semifinals with two-time state champion Ty Wilson of Dublin Scioto, who was fifth at Ironman last season.

“This was awesome,” Cartella said. “I didn’t have to go home and cut weight with a miserable attitude. It’s exciting to end the day on a positive.”

As for the rest of the area, well, there’s plenty left in their cache on Saturday to push them the rest of the season.

Ironman shows Greater Akron how tough it is

The Ironman has long been a place that doesn’t care about resumes.

This year’s edition showed that perfectly.

Two-time national champion Javaan Yarbrough of Copley came in with high hopes of an Ironman crown.

The same can be said for national freestyle champion Aaron Ries of Wadsworth.

The 106-pound Yarbrough and 285-pound Ries will now fight to finish third.

“You have to battle,” Grizzlies coach Clay Wenger said. “It’s one match at a time. You have to battle in that blood round [match to place]. You have to be ready to go.”

The Ironman didn’t stop with just national champions as plenty a state champion fell as well.

Wadsworth’s Jaxon Joy (132) and Chris Earnest (157) made it to the quarterfinals.

CVCA’s Kyle Snider (215) was there as well. All three lost.

Buckeye’s Todd Allen (285) fell in the round of 16.

Add Brecksville’s Rylan Seacrist (106), Brock Herman (144) Luke Vanadia (175) and Max Vanadia (215) and Wadsworth’s Coen Grimm (190) and Greater Akron went 1-for-11 in the quarters.

Those last four names have scholarships to Ohio State, Michigan State (both Vanadias) and Buffalo, respectively.

“It shows that rankings don’t mean anything,” CVCA coach David Bergen said. “I love all the guys that rank, but who cares? That’s why you wrestle the best and see upsets. It shows you that you have to go out and bust your butt.”

What it also showed the 11 was just how much more work needs to be done."

The next step is big for area wrestlers

While state titles aren’t lost in December, they can be won in the same month.

Fix the mistake that was magnified in the second week of December and you win a title when it matters the most.

What the second day of the Ironman will show wrestlers most is the need to win right away.

Saturday morning proved that as a loss from those who fell Friday night knocked them out of the tournament.

For those who keep advancing, it shows that the win at all costs attitude they’ll need in Columbus to claim the ultimate prize.

“You have to get back on the horse,” Bergan said. “The consolation side of the bracket is always the hardest. It’s always easy to keep winning. Coming back from a loss is challenging. That’s the hard part. You have to shake what happened the last round. It no longer matters. It’s etched history and will never change. You have to step out and do it again. Those guys that wrestle for third know how to come back and grind. What’s the best motivator to succeed? It’s the pain of the past. You learn from that.”

Ironman team standings

1. Blair Academy (NJ) 114.5, 2. Stillwater (Okla.) 95.5, 3. Wyoming Seminary (Pa.) 90.5, 4. Malvern Prep (Pa.) 78.5, 5. St. Edward 74, 6. Crown Point (Ind.) 62, 7. Lake Highland Prep (Fla.) 60, 8. Edmond North (Okla.) 58.6, 9. Bethlehem Catholic (Pa.) 56.5, 10. Ponderosa (Col.) 54.5, 11. Bishop McCort (Pa.), Brecksville 52.5, 13. St. Charles East (Ill.), Wadsworth 49.5, 17. Perry 42, 24. Western Reserve Academy 32.

Ironman semifinal pairings

106: Drekraker (BA) vs. Timar (SE); Smith (ND) vs. Munretto (SCE); 113: Bassett (BM) vs. Mutarelli (MP); Desmond (BC) vs. Jordan (Sti); 120: Forrest (BM) vs. Lauridsen (Ben); vs. Deluca (BA) vs. Lilledahl (WS); 126: Davino (SCE) vs. Gallagher (BBP); Gibson (BM) vs. Anthony-McGowan (BA); 132: Lemley (MC) vs. Fugitt (Nix); Robinson (HF) vs. Hughes (Sti); 138: Bailey (RT) vs. Cannon (Pon); Rath (BC) vs. Webster (WC); 144: Church (WC) vs. Voinovich (Sti); Cartella (WR) vs. Wilson (DS); 150: Lockett (Sti) vs. Henckle (BA); Dalton (PE) vs. Duke (MV); 157: Sealey (WS) vs. Birden (DC); Rinehart (CP) vs. Stiles (Con); 165: Ferrari (Mel) vs. Garcia (ND); Lamer (CV) vs. Norman (BA); 175: Welsh (WC) vs. Eise (Pon); Miller (SE) vs. Alverez (BS); 190: Thompson (LT) vs. Heeg (Sti); McDaniel (TV) vs. Lawrence (Fra); 215: Robb (Bix) vs. Henderson (WC); Russo (Lib) vs. Shulaw (Des); 285: Johnson (JC) vs. Neves (BA); Moore (MR) vs. Ferrell (Chr).

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.