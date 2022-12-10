Read full article on original website
Oberembt, Laverne "Bud"
Laverne "Bud" Oberembt, a resident of Klamath Falls, died December 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Inurnment services will be held at Eagle Point National Cemetery at 11:00 am on March 10, 2023. Bud was born in Chamberlain, SD on July 7, 1929, to Joseph and Mable Oberembt. He was raised in Mitchell, SD. He served in the US Army as a Tech Sergeant, stationed both in Korea and the US. After his military service, he moved to Riverside CA where he met and married Blanche Combs. In 1963, they moved to Klamath Falls, where Bud worked at Weyerhaeuser until his retirement in 1990. Bud was an active member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church where he was a vestry member. He was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and playing basketball and fishing with them. He also enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. Bud is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Kimberly & John Gunther; step daughter Joan Cowie; 10 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and 7 great great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years Blanche; step-daughters Jeannette Brewer, Carolyn Davis; sisters Beverly Olson, and Vivian Brenner.
Delaney, Joseph Clarence "Joe"
Joseph "Joe" Clarence Delaney, 61, a Klamath Tribal member and long-time resident of Chiloquin, passed away on December 11, 2022, due to natural causes in his family home. He was born May 29, 1961, to Henry "Hank" Delaney, Sr. and Eleanor "Pinkie" McKenzie. A graduate of Chiloquin High School, Joe worked for the Klamath Tribes Housing Department for many years. He was known as an avid fisher and hunter on the Klamath Tribal lands and friend to those in need. He often helped others by donating his time and resources, taking care of his elderly mother, providing a place to stay to family, coaching his girls' sports team, or helping fix a vehicle. He is most remembered for his contagious, loud laugh, and he loved to joke and laugh often. He is survived by his four daughters, Karma Jo, Tillie, Harmony and Serenity Delaney; siblings, Trena Avila, Henry Jr, Jason, Robert and Catherine Aliser; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. He is preceded on his journey by his father and his brother, Mark. The services for Joe's celebration of life will be held in the spring. Cards of condolence can be mailed to the family at P.O. Box 194, Chiloquin OR 97624. As our loved one journeys to the spirit lands, remember this is a time to seek strength in all things sacred.
Clair, Michael Ray
Michael Ray Clair Sr. of Klamath Falls, OR passed peacefully at home on December 6th, 2022, at the age of 74, after a long battle with several illnesses. He was one of seven children born to Claude and Delores Clair and was preceded in death by his parents and 6 siblings: Norman, Ron, Goldie, Claudia, Bob, and Dee and his wife Bettejeanne. He leaves behind his sons Michael Jr., Scott, David, and Chris and their mother Sandra and children Tamie, Teena and Riann. He also leaves behind his sons and daughters-in-law and 13 grandchildren all of whom he was very proud. We will be holding a potluck style memorial service on December 15th at 3pm at Woodworkers Union Lodge, 3836 Altamont Dr.. In lieu of flowers, donations to Klamath Hospice can be made in our father's name.
Mazama senior Ella Baley named Skyline Conference player of year
Mazama High’s Ella Baley, who guided the Vikings to the state Class 4A tournament for the first time, was named the Skyline Conference’s volleyball player of the year by the league’s coaches. The Vikings’ John Downey and Henley’s Sierra Patzke were honored as the co-coaches of the...
Faith Briefs
Online meetings Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m. We engage in a meaningful conversations group.
