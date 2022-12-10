Joseph "Joe" Clarence Delaney, 61, a Klamath Tribal member and long-time resident of Chiloquin, passed away on December 11, 2022, due to natural causes in his family home. He was born May 29, 1961, to Henry "Hank" Delaney, Sr. and Eleanor "Pinkie" McKenzie. A graduate of Chiloquin High School, Joe worked for the Klamath Tribes Housing Department for many years. He was known as an avid fisher and hunter on the Klamath Tribal lands and friend to those in need. He often helped others by donating his time and resources, taking care of his elderly mother, providing a place to stay to family, coaching his girls' sports team, or helping fix a vehicle. He is most remembered for his contagious, loud laugh, and he loved to joke and laugh often. He is survived by his four daughters, Karma Jo, Tillie, Harmony and Serenity Delaney; siblings, Trena Avila, Henry Jr, Jason, Robert and Catherine Aliser; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. He is preceded on his journey by his father and his brother, Mark. The services for Joe's celebration of life will be held in the spring. Cards of condolence can be mailed to the family at P.O. Box 194, Chiloquin OR 97624. As our loved one journeys to the spirit lands, remember this is a time to seek strength in all things sacred.

