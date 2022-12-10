Preview: Louisville Cardinals vs. Florida State Seminoles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It hasn't exactly been a normal period of bowl preparation for the Louisville football program. Less than 24 hours after it was officially announced that the Cardinals (7-5, 4-4 ACC) would be renewing their rivalry against Cincinnati (9-3, 6-2 AAC) in the Fenway Bowl, they inexplicably found themselves in the market for a new head coach. Last Monday morning, the Bearcats announced that they had poached UofL head coach Scott Satterfield to take over their program after Luke Fickell had left for Wisconsin the week before.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO