Lake County News

City of Clearlake holds inaugural ‘Breakfast with Santa’

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — On Dec. 3, the city of Clearlake held the inaugural Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Community Center, located at 3245 Bowers Ave. This event was a huge success and would not have been made possible without the donations and help from the following businesses and community members:
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility

LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
LUCERNE, CA
Lake County News

Lucerne Hotel owner tries to stop discussion of building sale

LUCERNE, Calif. — The owner of the Lucerne Hotel is trying to stop the Lucerne Area Town Hall from discussing the plan to sell the historic building so that it can be used for a homeless housing project. The Lucerne Area Town Hall, or LATH, is set to meet...
LUCERNE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Thursday, Dec. 1

Officer initiated activity at Tequila's Mexican Grill And Bar, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Dam Rd. JUST PASS WILKINSON / RP STS THAT DIRECTLY AXF THE ADDRESS PROVIDED THERE WAS A MALE WITH BOLT CUTTERS AND PRY BAR THAT LOOKED TO BE BREAKING INTO A SHED / RP STS THAT THERE WAS A FEMALE STANDING BY IN A SILVER CONVERTIBLE BLK TOP PARTIAL PLATE OF / LSH TWD DAM RD / RP IS NOT THE VICTIM HE WORKS WITH PGE AND WAS IN THE AREA FIXING A LINE. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
CLEARLAKE, CA
sonomamag.com

Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close

The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
SONOMA, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Saturday, Dec. 3

Occurred at Habitat For Humanity on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THERE IS A AMLE SUBJ LYING IN THE STREET WITH LACERATION TO THE HEAD. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Buckeye St. STATES VEHICLE WAS TAKEN FROM RESD SOMETIME OVERNIGHT / NEG SUSPECT INFO / DESC AS BLACK 2002 TOYOTA CAMRY LE / RP STANDING BY IN BLUE CHEVY TAHOE IN PD PARKING LOT. Disposition: Report Taken.
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Lakeport ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Monday, Dec. 5

Occurred on Lakeport Bl. NIGHTTIME STOCKER IS LOCKED INSIDE THE STORE AND THE ALARM IS GOING OFF, NO ONE WILL RESPOND TO RP'S CALLS OR TEXTS. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 01:09 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212050004. Occurred on 3D. PEOPLE IFO RESD REVVING ENGINES. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 01:38 SECURITY CHECK 2212050008.
LAKEPORT, CA
KRON4 News

Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Thomas Younker

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Our beloved son, brother and uncle, Thomas Allen Younker, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. He lived in Lake County most of his life and worked at Kelseyville Packing Shed for 40 years. He is survived by his mom, Lois (Robert) Fuller; two sisters, Regina...
LAKE COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

MARIN, Calif. - A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said. Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a...
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash

A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
Lake County News

Lady Falcons youth soccer team takes first place and goes undefeated

KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Konocti Youth Soccer League U-12 Kelseyville soccer team, Lady Falcons, claimed first place this year. The team not only went undefeated but also took first place in the KYSL soccer tournament. The Lady Falcons were 10-0 and outscored their opponents 51-10. Ten of their 12 players...
KELSEYVILLE, CA

