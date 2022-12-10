Read full article on original website
Lake County News
City of Clearlake holds inaugural ‘Breakfast with Santa’
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — On Dec. 3, the city of Clearlake held the inaugural Breakfast with Santa at the Senior Community Center, located at 3245 Bowers Ave. This event was a huge success and would not have been made possible without the donations and help from the following businesses and community members:
Lake County News
Scotts Valley Pomo tribe plans to turn Lucerne Hotel into homeless facility
LUCERNE, Calif. — Concerns and many unanswered questions are arising over the Scotts Valley Band of Pomo Indians’ plan to turn the historic Lucerne Hotel into a homeless housing facility with a multimillion dollar state grant that the tribe received after claiming the Lake County Office of Education is partnering with it on the project.
Lake County News
Lucerne Hotel owner tries to stop discussion of building sale
LUCERNE, Calif. — The owner of the Lucerne Hotel is trying to stop the Lucerne Area Town Hall from discussing the plan to sell the historic building so that it can be used for a homeless housing project. The Lucerne Area Town Hall, or LATH, is set to meet...
Lake County News
Supervisors to decide on Middletown sewer fees, cannabis cultivation appeal
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors is set to consider the final reading of an ordinance to raise sewer fees in the Middletown area and a cannabis cultivation project’s appeal of a Lake County Planning Commission decision against it earlier this year. The board will meet...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Thursday, Dec. 1
Officer initiated activity at Tequila's Mexican Grill And Bar, Lakeshore Dr, Clearlake. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Dam Rd. JUST PASS WILKINSON / RP STS THAT DIRECTLY AXF THE ADDRESS PROVIDED THERE WAS A MALE WITH BOLT CUTTERS AND PRY BAR THAT LOOKED TO BE BREAKING INTO A SHED / RP STS THAT THERE WAS A FEMALE STANDING BY IN A SILVER CONVERTIBLE BLK TOP PARTIAL PLATE OF / LSH TWD DAM RD / RP IS NOT THE VICTIM HE WORKS WITH PGE AND WAS IN THE AREA FIXING A LINE. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only.
sonomamag.com
Delicious Dish Restaurant in Sonoma to Close
The doors are closing at Delicious Dish in Sonoma, one of my favorite roadhouse pitstops for burgers, milkshakes and epic salads. Chef/owners Lauren and Charles Cotner have announced that their quirky Arnold Drive restaurant will host its last meal Thursday. “It’s been a rough 2022 for us. This year has...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Saturday, Dec. 3
Occurred at Habitat For Humanity on Lakeshore Dr. RP STATES THERE IS A AMLE SUBJ LYING IN THE STREET WITH LACERATION TO THE HEAD. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. Occurred on Buckeye St. STATES VEHICLE WAS TAKEN FROM RESD SOMETIME OVERNIGHT / NEG SUSPECT INFO / DESC AS BLACK 2002 TOYOTA CAMRY LE / RP STANDING BY IN BLUE CHEVY TAHOE IN PD PARKING LOT. Disposition: Report Taken.
Lake County News
Lakeport Police logs: Monday, Dec. 5
Occurred on Lakeport Bl. NIGHTTIME STOCKER IS LOCKED INSIDE THE STORE AND THE ALARM IS GOING OFF, NO ONE WILL RESPOND TO RP'S CALLS OR TEXTS. Disposition: GENERAL SERVICES RENDERED. 01:09 NOISE DISTURBANCE 2212050004. Occurred on 3D. PEOPLE IFO RESD REVVING ENGINES. Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. 01:38 SECURITY CHECK 2212050008.
Four trees crash into homes in Sonoma County
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Four trees came crashing down across Sonoma County on Saturday due to the storm, and they caused quite a bit of damage on the way. Around 8:45 a.m., a tree crashed into a house on Old Monte Rio Road in Guerneville. The tree reportedly took down some power lines as […]
Lake County News
Thomas Younker
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Our beloved son, brother and uncle, Thomas Allen Younker, passed away on Dec. 1, 2022. He lived in Lake County most of his life and worked at Kelseyville Packing Shed for 40 years. He is survived by his mom, Lois (Robert) Fuller; two sisters, Regina...
Lake County News
Judge sentences Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for murder of ex-boyfriend
LAKEPORT, Calif. — A judge on Monday afternoon sentenced a Clearlake Oaks woman to 50 years to life for the premeditated killing of her ex-boyfriend in his own apartment in July 2021. Calling her “remorseless,” and saying her attempts to justify the killing as being in self-defense were disproved...
KTVU FOX 2
Car collision in Marin leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
MARIN, Calif. - A car accident Saturday on Point Reyes Petaluma Road, north of Hicks Valley Road, resulted in the death of a driver and serious injuries of another, CHP authorities said. Around 1:20 p.m. a Subaru traveling southbound suddenly lost control and crossed into the northbound lanes where a...
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Woman Suffers Major Injuries in Calistoga Road Crash
A Santa Rosa woman had to be freed from her vehicle after crashing on Calistoga Road. Early Sunday morning, the 51-year-old woman was driving alone northbound on Calistoga Road when she went off the right side of the road and ran into a tree just north of St. Helena Road. The Sonoma County Fire District responded and were able to free the woman from the SUV and transport her to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital for treatment of major injuries. A portion of the road was closed for about an hour and a half. CHP is investigating the cause.
Flood advisories issued for parts of the North Bay amid heavy rain
The advisories apply to low-lying areas in Sonoma, Napa and Marin counties.
Two arrested for carjacking man at knifepoint in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested Sunday for carjacking a man at knifepoint, according to the Santa Rosa Police Department. At around 7 a.m., a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and started to drive. One of the passengers threatened the driver with a knife […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man wearing stolen CHP badge crashes car, fires gun into air, sheriff says
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A Richmond man crashed his car Thursday night in Santa Rosa, and reportedly acted like he was a cop when officers arrived, flashing a stolen California Highway Patrol badge. Officers were called to the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue around 11:07 p.m. after a neighbor reported...
Lake County News
Lady Falcons youth soccer team takes first place and goes undefeated
KELSEYVILLE, Calif. — Konocti Youth Soccer League U-12 Kelseyville soccer team, Lady Falcons, claimed first place this year. The team not only went undefeated but also took first place in the KYSL soccer tournament. The Lady Falcons were 10-0 and outscored their opponents 51-10. Ten of their 12 players...
