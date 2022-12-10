Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Dec. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
WacoTrib.com
Waco to rebuild Bagby Avenue from H-E-B to Kendrick Park
Heavy rains routinely cause Bagby Avenue to sprout potholes between Valley Mills Drive and Kendrick Lane. The stretch carries a “poor” rating from the city of Waco, which hopes to start a $7 million reconstruction in March. Not merely a South Waco thoroughfare, Bagby Avenue has outsize significance...
WacoTrib.com
Super Centex Podcast: It's title time: Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the quest for the championship
Trib sportswriter DJ Ramirez, non-Trib sportswriter Chad Conine and Trib sports editor Brice Cherry are back to talk some Centex football in the state title games: China Spring, Mart and Abbott. // Music: http://www.purple-planet.com. LISTEN: It's title time on the Super Centex Podcast — Mart, China Spring, Abbott and the...
WacoTrib.com
Bellmead to fund drainage improvements with new monthly fee
The Bellmead City Council on Tuesday is set to establish a municipal drainage utility system and hold a public hearing on a new monthly rate to fund drainage projects. Some 60% of Bellmead is affected by heavy rain, and the city lacks a stormwater drainage system, leaving many properties at risk of flood damage, City Manager Yost Zakhary said.
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for December 12
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 33 min ago.
WacoTrib.com
Former Mexia, UMHB player Braxton Harris lands head job at Houston Christian
Braxton Harris has made a steady rise up the coaching ladder, now landing as the new head football coach at Houston Christian University. Harris is a former Super Centex star from Mexia, where he played for his father Craig. Braxton went on to play quarterback at Mary Hardin-Baylor after high school, and that’s also where he began his coaching career in 2006. He also had stops at Waco High, Texas Lutheran, Howard Payne and Campbell University.
WacoTrib.com
Abbott determined not to shrink from big Jerryworld stage
The Abbott Panthers have had their moment to bask in the bigness of AT&T Stadium, also known as Jerryworld, the home of the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers earned a place in the Class 1A Division I state championship football game when they defeated Irion County, 88-60, in the state semifinals on Dec. 3. Abbott then had 10 days to prepare for the title game, enough time for head coach Terry Crawford to make a savvy coaching call.
WacoTrib.com
Waco police: Man dies trying to cross I-35 on foot
A 51-year-old man trying to cross Interstate 35 on foot Monday evening died after a vehicle hit him, according to police. Waco police detectives are investigating the collision that happened at about 6:45 p.m. on northbound I-35 near exit 337A, the exit for Business 77, according to police department press release.
WacoTrib.com
BYU transfer lineman commits to Baylor
Former BYU offensive lineman Campbell Barrington committed to Baylor on Tuesday night. The 6-6, 295-pound Barrington played in nine games with no starts as a sophomore for the Cougars this season after playing in eight games with six starts in 2021 to make the Maxwell Football Club freshman All-America team.
WacoTrib.com
McLennan County vineyard owner Grider on trial in Jan. 6 case
McLennan County business owner Christopher Grider has not made a plea agreement on charges stemming from his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol breach, notwithstanding a guilty plea on two misdemeanor counts that opened his federal trial Monday. Grider, 40, a Chilton resident and co-owner of Kissing Tree Vineyards...
WacoTrib.com
Police: Two shot, one dead in Bellmead
Two men shot each other Monday night in Bellmead, and one of them died later at an area hospital, officials said. Several calls came into dispatch starting at 9:45 p.m. Monday reporting shots fired in the parking lot a fast food restaurant in the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, according to a Bellmead Police Department statement.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man pleads guilty in 2015 teen indecency case
A Waco man pleaded guilty Monday to eight counts of indecency with a teenage girl in a case that has lingered in the court system seven years. Michael James Davis, 52, of Waco, entered guilty pleas Monday in the 19th State District Court to eight counts of second-degree felony indecency with a child under 17 by contact. The original incidents happened Feb. 15, 2014 and Oct. 15, 2014, court records show. Davis’ original indictment came Aug. 19, 2015.
Comments / 0